Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry, the national venison donation ministry, has launched a new Hunt Down Hunger campaign.
Hunt Down Hunger is a national campaign encouraging hunters across America to help feed the hungry by donating their legally harvested game such as deer and elk to local hunger relief charities and ministries. The campaign will help individuals and families this holiday season and beyond, as costs for necessities such as food and fuel have risen.
Participating local butcher shops have agreed to receive and process the donations into nutritious meat at a discounted price for Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and other similar organizations in 37 states. These organizations raise money to pay the processing bills. The meat is then distributed free to community food banks, soup kitchens, and other hunger-relief programs to help feed the needy.
Over the past 25 years Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry has facilitated the donation, processing, and distribution of meat for 23-million meal servings to hungry individuals, children, and families across the country. During that same time, the hunters for the hungry organizations across America have collectively provided a staggering 10 times that amount or more meat for hundreds of millions of meals.
“Throughout history, hunters have provided food for their families and communities, and their generosity is still needed and appreciated today,” said Josh Wilson, Executive Director of Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry. “And in the Bible we see time and again that God has great compassion for the poor and needy. We are grateful for this opportunity He has provided to help hunters bless their hungry neighbors.”
Other organizations and businesses related to hunting and the outdoors are invited to join in support of the Hunt Down Hunger campaign.
“The Hunters’ Leadership Forum is grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations like Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry to help solve the hunger issue in the United States,” said Peter Churchbourne from the NRA Hunters’ Leadership Forum.
“We encourage the donation of game meat to help with this effort, and advocate for sharing the important role hunters fill in solving the food security equation. We look forward to building future campaigns that will add much needed value, funding, and awareness to this extremely important effort.”
As many people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter holidays with family gatherings and warm meals, it is important to remember the less fortunate among us. The Hunt Down Hunger campaign aims to help by mobilizing hunter participation and public support for the various organizations like Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry that enable hunters to provide meat for their neighbors in need.
