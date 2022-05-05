SOUTHERN INDIANA — As local residents enjoy the warm weather, Southern Indiana farmers markets are opening or preparing to kick off their summer seasons.
Both Clark and Floyd counties offer a variety of farmers markets featuring local vendors, whether they are selling fresh vegetables from Southern Indiana farms, baked goods or handcrafted artisan items.
The New Albany Farmers Market in downtown has already kicked off its summer season, which features longer hours and more vendors than the winter market. The summer market opened April 23.
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market is preparing to begin its season Sunday at Lafollette Station.
In Clark County, the Charlestown Farmers Market presented its opening day Wednesday outside Community Presbyterian Church, and the city’s Saturdays on the Square market opens May 7 in the city square.
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market will open its summer/fall market June 4, but Jeffersonville Main Street is continuing the winter hours of its smaller farmers market on Saturdays through the end of May. The Tuesday farmers market will begin June 7.
Heather Trueblood, program coordinator for Develop New Albany, said more than 60 vendors are featured in this year’s New Albany Farmers Market, including new vendors selling items such as macarons, candles, personal care items and baked goods.
Buddy Wixon, a Charlestown High School senior, will be selling food from his Bearded Barbecue business after winning a free booth at the market through winning the MESA KIDS Cooking School’s Food Truck Challenge in 2021.
“There’s quite a few new vendors this year,” Trueblood said. “It’s always exciting to bring new and fresh items to the market, and we just continue to grow. We do accept (vendor) applications all year.”
The New Albany Farmers Market is also featuring new programming this year, and a new interactive map will allow people to see what vendors will be at the market on particular days.
Twice a month, instructors from the Floyd County Family YMCA will teach free fitness classes from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The market will also features “kids day” events the first Saturday of every month. Special activities will be offered for kids, including scavenger hunts and story time from the Floyd County Library.
The New Albany market is also offering a “double bucks” program to help those in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) afford food from the market. People can go to the information booth to swipe their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card, and the market will double the amount of money they have available to spend. This program was piloted last year, but the New Albany Farmers Market is working to get the word out to the community, Trueblood said.
“If someone takes up to $20, we’re able to double it through a sponsorship with the Caesars Foundation and New Washington State Bank, and they can walk away with $40 to spend at the market,” she said. “Over 30 vendors accept the token for fresh food.”
The Charlestown Farmers Market, Jeffersonville Farmers Market and Floyds Knobs Farmers Market all accept SNAP.
Donna McCreary, manager for the Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market, said the market has “a little bit of everything,” including produce, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, dog treats, bath/body products, wine, hot sauce, barbecue sauce and handmade jewelry.
“We provide fresh produce to the community and some unique items to the community they can’t find elsewhere,” she said.
McCreary said the market has new vendors every year, and “it’s growing quite a bit.”
Some of the local vendors at the Charlestown market include Krieger's Farm & Orchard, Marysville Bee Company and Hunter’s Ridge Winery. The farmers market gives farmers and other vendors “an opportunity to make a living doing things they love,” McCreary said.
“It gives them the opportunity for people to know where their food comes from, how it’s grown and where it’s grown,” she said. “Farmers are using organic, sustainable farming methods, and it’s just the best way to bring the most nutritious, fresh food to the community.”
The City of Charlestown also began offering the separate Saturdays on the Square market in 2020, which includes food and craft vendors.
In Floyds Knobs, the farmers market includes about 20 to 30 vendors, market manager Anita Kruer said. This year, the market features about three new produce vendors, as well as new vendors offering crafts and baked goods.
This year, customers can also buy food from the “market grill,” which will eventually feature cooking demonstrations with food such as fresh produce and poultry from vendors, she said.
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market features products from both farmers and backyard gardeners, she said.
The market saw a lot of growth last year, and people were coming from New Albany and Louisville to visit, Kruer said. She hopes to see an increase in customers this year.
“It just brings the community together,” she said. “We have a few who actually sell at other farmers markets, and this has really drawn more people to gardening — a lot of folks are backyard gardeners, and they have found they can come to the market, see friends and make new friends.”
Kruer said the market is “dedicated to providing fresh, local products to the community at reasonable prices.”
Trueblood said she sees the farmers market as an “exciting part” of the New Albany community.
“It brings so many people downtown, and they stay and go eat lunches at restaurants and go shopping,” she said. “This really creates a positive buzz on Saturdays.”
