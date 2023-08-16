FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. is partnering with the City of Charlestown at the weekly Saturday Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets.
Join the Farm Bureau on Saturday, Aug. 19 to see that ”Ag is Everywhere.” Agriculture-related vendors will be on hand to help educate the public and tell our story. Booths include Clark County Extension Service; Sunnyside Master Gardeners; National Land Realty; Poppa Kettle-Kettle Corn, Dylan Farms – bringing Lulu, a Highlander cow; Wright Implements with a tractor, and Farm Bureau Inc. The regular returning vendors with crafts, food and specialty items will also be present and local music throughout the event. The Pop-Up event is from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more. For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Georgetown
The Georgetown Farmers Market will be Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copperfield Commons Retail Center, located off Ind. 64, Georgetown.
