Farmers Markets continue Saturday and Sunday in Clark and Floyd Counties.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information, email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
