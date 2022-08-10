SOUTHERN INDIANA — The growing cost of farmland is affecting farmers across the state and in Southern Indiana as prices soar for both renting and buying property.
Purdue University released Wednesday its annual Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey, which shows that farmland prices in Indiana grew at a record rate this year compared to 2021. This includes increased costs across various qualities of farmland.
Aaron Carroll, a third-generation farmer in Clark County, farms about 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans and about 100 acres of hay in Nabb, Indiana. He is concerned about access to farmland as prices go up, saying it is difficult for people to get a start as a farmer or to make a living solely from farming.
He also notes that the input, or operating costs, of farming have increased significantly.
“Obviously, to be a farmer, you have to have access to ground,” he said. “Even though we’ve got some decent commodity prices at the moment, all input goes into raising prices, and some of that has gone up tenfold. If you’re trying to make a living by farming and trying to buy a farm, you cannot pay for a farm just by farming it.”
Across the state, the largest jump in prices was for poor-quality farmland, which increased by 34% to $8,631 per acre. The average cost for top-quality farmland was $12,808 per acre, an increase of 30.9% from last year, and the cost for average-quality farmland increased by 30.1% to $10,598 per acre.
Over the past year, Indiana also experienced the highest increase in cash rental rates since 2011-12. The average rent increased by 11.5% for top-quality, 10.8% for average-quality and 13.2% for poor-quality.
In 2022, the per-acre cost of cash rents reached a record-high cost at $300 for high-quality land, $252 for average-quality and $207 for poor-quality.
The Purdue survey also shows that while rental rates grew across almost all regions in Indiana, the cash rental rates increased at a slower rate than market prices, leading to a relative decline in rent as share of land value compared to 2021.
Carroll rents about 70% of the land he farms, and in the past five years, he estimates that rent went up 10% to 25% depending on the quality of the land. These days, the cost is typically between $150 to $210 per acre.
He worries that he will not be able to be able to afford the land if both the cost of farmland and the cost of putting out the crop continue to increase.
“How much I spend on crop dictates how much I spend on rental, and if that keeps going up, I cannot always pay as much to rent the ground. It’s kind of a balancing act,” he said.
Carroll said he was previously renting poor to average quality farmland in Clark County that he would have expected to sell for $4,000 to $5,000 per acre, but in February, he noticed that it was sold at auction for $7,000 per acre. The land was then resold at around $10,000 to $12,000 per acre.
Todd H. Kuethe, the survey’s author and Purdue’s Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics, noted a variety of economic factors affecting prices.
“Multiple factors are influencing the increase in farmland prices, including positive net farm incomes, relatively strong commodity prices, inflation, and high farmer liquidity,” he said in a Purdue news release. “However, rising interest rates are associated with increased costs of borrowing, which put downward pressure on purchases financed through mortgages.”
Carroll said 30 years ago, it was more common for people to buy a farm and pay for it over the course of 20 years, but “that has definitely went to the wayside now.”
“You have to have a lot of cash in pocket to pay these kinds of prices if you plan on farming,” he said.
Gina Anderson, educator for the Floyd County Purdue Extension, said as costs go up, it can lead to difficult choices for farmers, including people who are getting older and do not have anyone taking over the farm.
“If there’s a gentlemen who could be 79 or 80 and he could farm until the day he dies, but there’s no one to take it over — it’s a conundrum that a lot of them face,” Anderson said. "Do you know someone who can farm it, or do you find a way to sell it to make sure you have expenses covered.”
People are not necessarily buying agricultural properties for the purpose of farming it, and a lot of land in Southern Indiana is sold to developers, Anderson notes.
Carroll said Southern Indiana is in a “unique position” as it faces development such as River Ridge Commerce Center and an increase in people moving into rural areas. He is concerned about the implications for local farming as more development comes in and more farmland is used for non-agricultural purposes, including the effects on pricing of property.
According to the Purdue survey, there was also a record increase in price appreciation rates for farmland transitioning away from agricultural use or being sold for recreational purposes. Across Indiana, the average cost for transitional land grew 36.5% from June 2021, resulting in an average price of $24,240 per acre.
The price of recreational land increased by 21.8% to an average $9,121 per acre.
