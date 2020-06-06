SOUTHERN INDIANA — A fatal officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville in April remains under investigation.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed Friday that the investigation is ongoing into the shooting death of 27-year-old Malcolm Williams by ISP Trooper Clay Boley during a traffic stop April 29 in Jeffersonville. The investigation is being handled by the Versailles district of Indiana State Police; the trooper involved is with the Sellersburg district.
The News and Tribune previously reported that Boley stopped a car on Middle Road just before 1 a.m. April 29 for a broken tail light. Two people were in the car, one of them later identified as Williams. Information from police early in the case indicated investigators believed Williams shot at the trooper during the stop and Boley returned fire. Williams was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died. Boley did not sustain injuries other than a powder burn.
Family and friends of Williams gathered last Saturday in Jeffersonville for a peaceful protest, asking why there wasn’t more information in the case, or footage of the stop.
“I want to know what happened to my son,” Tara Bryant, Williams’ mother, said during the protest. “I want footage. I want the truth.” Bryant said the family was told there is no recording of the incident. Indiana State Police do not have body cameras.
When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Boley, who was placed on paid leave following the incident, has since returned to work. He started with ISP in December and was on a probationary status at the time of the April stop.
