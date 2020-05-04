JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police have released the identity of a trooper who was involved in a shooting that fatally wounded a Clarksville man April 29 during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville.
Trooper Clay Boley, 25, has been on paid administrative leave since the incident in which he is reported to have shot Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams, 27, after Williams fired at him, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed Monday.
The News and Tribune previously reported that a preliminary investigation showed the trooper stopped a car on Middle Road just before 1 a.m. that morning for not having taillights. Shortly after the stop, Boley requested medical attention for the driver, a woman who has not been identified. Police say Williams, the passenger, had at first given a false name before brandishing a handgun and firing at the trooper.
Williams was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m. that morning. It was later confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office that he died from gunshot wounds.
No other details on the incident were available Monday, because of the ongoing investigation by detectives with the ISP Versailles post. When complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Clark County prosecutor to make a determination of whether any charges may be filed.
Police said that based on his readiness to return to work, Boley could be cleared for duty during the investigation. He joined the ISP Sellersburg post in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.