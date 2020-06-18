SOUTHERN INDIANA — An investigation is ongoing into the fatal shooting of a Clarksville man by an Indiana State Trooper during a traffic stop in late April.
Malcolm Williams, 27, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds at University of Louisville Hospital at 1:29 a.m. April 29, after a stop by Trooper Clay Boley on Middle Road for a broken tail light.
Information released later that day from the ISP Sellersburg District, where Boley has been employed since December, stated that the car Boley pulled over had two occupants — a man later identified as Williams and a woman. At some point during the stop, Boley requested medical attention for the woman.
With the investigation not yet public, the details of what was said next are not yet clear but police say Williams brandished a handgun and shot at Boley, who returned fire.
Williams’ family and friends have questioned this, and during several recent protests in Southern Indiana have called for more answers in the case. It is being investigated by the Versailles District of ISP, and as of Tuesday had not been turned over to the Clark County prosecutor for review.
The family say they want to see body or dash camera footage to know exactly what happened that morning. They said during a protest May 30 that they have been told no footage of the incident exists, which may be the case. ISP Sgt. Carey Huls with the Sellersburg District confirmed that the state police do not use body cams, and while there are some in-car or dash cameras in use, there’s not enough funds to equip each car with one.
As of Wednesday, the Sellersburg post had two dash cams and 43 troopers working enforcement duties, Huls said.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Jeffersonville and New Albany police departments are among the other local agencies that don’t use body cameras, although Jeffersonville is working on a pilot program to reintroduce the equipment, as the News and Tribune previously reported.
Jeffersonville first got cameras in 2015, but stopped using them due to costs associated with a state law that dictated footage would have to be stored for 190 days and software would be needed to redact likenesses of minors and sexual assault victims.
The Clarksville Police Department uses body cameras, but they stopped for a period after implementation of that law.
ISP Standard Operating Procedures in place during the April 29 stop outline how and when recordings can be made when such devices are available. While officers may use their own cell phones to record audio or video when needed, this is discouraged. “Personnel shall utilize department issued recording equipment when available,” the document reads.
In cases where there are recording devices in ISP trooper vehicles or dash cams, background recording begins when the car’s ignition or accessory switch is turned on. Recordings of a specific event are started when the emergency lights are turned on or when the officer manually turns it on or by remote microphone on the officer.
The background recordings are overwritten with new ones when the device’s hard drive is full, but the event recordings are saved on a flash drive and not overwritten.
It is not clear whether Boley, who was hired on Dec. 19 and expected to remain on probationary status for one year, was in a car that had a dash camera. Few new details have been available in the case as it has been under investigation.
Under the Standard Operating Procedures, an officer is warranted to use deadly force for reasons including that “the officer reasonably believes the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the officer or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony; the officer reasonably believes the force is necessary to affect an arrest for a felony and the officer believes the crime for which the arrest is made involved conduct including the use or threatened use of deadly force or serious bodily injury, or there is a substantial risk the person to be arrested will cause death or serious bodily injury if apprehension is delayed...”
The rules also state that an officer should give a verbal warning when possible before deploying deadly force.
After the April 29 stop, Boley was placed on paid administrative leave, Sgt. Huls previously confirmed to the News and Tribune. He returned to work May 10 and from then to May 25, was on restricted duty, not on patrol. From May 25 to 28 he was on regular duty with close support of another trooper and on May 28 returned to solo duty.
