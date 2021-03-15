For 32 years the Rev. Mike Hilderbrand was the face of Providence High School. Aside from his regular duties as guidance counselor and spiritual leader, he attended many school functions from football games to open houses. He also directed traffic after school each day.
“I was there sometimes 13-14 hours a day. Presence was so important,” he said. “I worked with seniors and juniors, but all the kids could see me there.”
While Hilderbrand no longer serves as a guidance counselor or directs traffic, and is a retired parish priest, he still ministers to people two times a week at Baptist Health Floyd. Each Tuesday and Thursday he can be seen rounding floors, visiting patients who identify as Catholic and who wish to see a priest.
As of Feb. 27, he had made 148 visits during the month and volunteered 41 hours. He said he loves ministering to patients and visiting with them while they are in the hospital.
“When I was in a parish or at Providence, I had a lot of administration duties. I had to be a manager of personnel, a financial expert … you had to be all these things,” he said. “Here I can just be a priest without any of that extra stuff. I am getting to be the priest the Lord has called me to be.”
His personality and enthusiasm is contagious.
“Father Mike brings a cheery presence to our units, staff and patients. He has a long history here in our community and is well loved for his years of dedicated service,” said Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain Rob Schettler. “He has a strong commitment to serving well with a genuine heart for everyone he meets or whoever will talk to him.”
Hilderbrand said some of the patients he visits haven’t been to church in years, while others attend regularly. He performs his priestly duties — anoints the sick, hears confessions, gives last rites — but many times just listens to their stories and concerns.
“I try to reassure people. Every individual I go in to see, it’s something different,” he said. “Some I have known from being at their parish or from being at Providence. Some say ‘you are Father Mike who used to direct traffic.’ That is how they remember me.
“I always ask the person ‘what can I do for you?’ I’ve seen a lot of transformation in some people that haven’t been to church in years and this is the one contact they have with the church.”
Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain James Gunn said he has been inspired by Hilderbrand.
“I believe Father Mike’s character is displayed by his desire to show compassion to those in difficult circumstances. Personally, Father Mike shows me the importance of having a servant heart and teaches me how to have a genuine interest in knowing others,” he said. “I am thankful for his service and his friendship.”
Hilderbrand has also enjoyed the friendships he has made with the hospital’s three chaplains — Schettler, Gunn and Rich Bassett.
“I am impressed. They have given me so much,” he said. “I get more out of them than I could give them. I share some of the cases I have and they give me some directions. I have learned a lot.”
Bassett said Hilderbrand ”brings depth to our team through maturity in ministry, a pleasant personality, and by meeting the specific faith needs of many of our patients.”
“Father Mike’s availability to come in quickly for the emergent needs of our Catholic patients is a blessing to both us and them,” Bassett said.
Hilderbrand retired three years ago as pastor at St. Mary of the Knobs. He said that for years he, along with other priests in the New Albany Deanery, were on call for hospital visits and rotated shifts. But once COVID hit, visits from many outside ministers and priests also stopped. While patients are able to Zoom with their pastors or priests, Hilderbrand is the presence many are looking for during their stay. He also said he has been inspired by the dedication of the hospital staff during the pandemic.
Hilderbrand said visiting patients twice a week is different from being a pastor at a parish.
“At a parish you get to know the people. You are with them every Sunday,” he said. “You marry them, you bury them, you baptize them … you are part of the community. But here at the hospital, one shot many times is all I get with people. You don’t have that depth. You hear their stories and struggles. Whatever the Lord is asking me to do for that person, in that room at that time, I need to be aware of that.”
Hilderbrand, now 73, had his own health scare 10 years ago when he was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. While the road to recovery was filled with many challenges, he is now cancer free.
“The Lord overcame it,” he said with a smile. “I was very frustrated during that time. All I could do was sit. I had other priests come in and do my work. I couldn’t even participate in mass.”
While retired from active parish duty, Hilderbrand serves as the Archdiocese of Indianapolis liaison to retired priests. But at the hospital, he represents much more than that. He is the spiritual presence for many Catholics in their time of need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.