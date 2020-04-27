FLOYDS KNOBS — The auditorium at Floyd Central High School might be dark but that’s not stopping the school's theatre arts department from entertaining the community.
Beginning on Friday, May 1, Floyd Central Theatre Arts will begin streaming production videos from its archives. The public, alumni, and current students are all invited to enjoy an array of memorable past shows from the comfort and safety of their living rooms.
The series of streaming productions will begin with several original works by former director of theatre arts, Chris Bundy. His whimsical production of "Celtic Dreams" will begin the series, which also includes his original musical, "Burke and Haire," along with the sinister "E.A. Poe," a journey into the mind of one of America’s most mysterious poets. Also on the schedule is a student-produced production of William Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which was directed by former students Will DeVary and Ben Thomas.
“We are looking forward to the chance to provide our community with some great theatre while also resurrecting old memories for many of our alumni,” says FC’s Director, Robbie Steiner in a news release. “We are very excited to start this new series off with the ‘Bundy Collection’ as well as one of the most popular Shakespeare pieces of all time.”
Steiner hopes that they will be able to bring virtual audiences many other performances from the archives as well. Currently, Music Theatre International and other licensing agencies are in conversations with rights holders about whether or not schools will be allowed to stream archive videos of copyrighted shows during this unique time when theatre everywhere are closed.
“We are hopeful that those rights will come through as we would love to be able to share many of our past productions while everyone is stuck at home,” Steiner said. “We will keep our community in the loop and will announce broadcasts of other productions as the rights become available.”
Virtual audience members are now able to purchase electronic tickets for the shows that are being streamed in May. Only one ticket is needed per household per show and each performance will be available online for 24 hours for patrons to view at their leisure. Each performance will be “hosted” by a former student or member of the show’s creative team. Bundy will host "Celtic Dreams," the first show in the series, via video and will share his memories about the production.
Tickets for the virtual performances are available now at floydcentraltheatre.org. Additional shows will be announced as they become available. Tickets are $12 per household per show plus a $1 ticketing service fee.
In addition to the upcoming streams of past productions, the current Floyd Central Musical Theatre class will be presenting a virtual cabaret on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p,m. Tickets for that performance are also available on the Floyd Central Theatre Arts website.
The initial schedule of archive performances is listed below. For more information, visit floydcentraltheatre.org.
"Celtic Dreams" — Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
"E.A. Poe" — Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
"Burke & Hare" (Cast A) — Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.
"Burke & Hare" (Cast B) — Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
