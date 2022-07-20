Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle. &&