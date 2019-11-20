SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Louisville man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Jeffersonville and its police department, stating that he was beaten by an officer and falsely arrested while visiting an acquaintance in January.
A civil tort was filed Oct. 9 in the New Albany division of the U.S. District Court by Russell Shartzer against the city, the Jeffersonville Police Department, former Jeffersonville Capt. James Craig, his son Hayden Craig, and "unknown defendant officers" after he said he was beaten and arrested without cause.
The lawsuit states that on Jan. 20, Shartzer had been visiting Gretchen Craig, the ex-wife of then Capt. Craig, at her Jeffersonville apartment. He left to get them both food and when he returned, was met by Craig and his son. He said despite trying to leave, he was detained and beaten by the two men. He said Craig, as an officer, "used unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive force" on him without cause, the complaint reads.
Shartzer contends that the situation progressed when he was arrested on false information and formally charged, and that "the unknown officers failed to protect Shartzer from further unlawful conduct, failed to properly investigate the unlawful attack, and unlawfully seized ... and falsely arrested Shartzer, causing [him] to sustain additional serious physical and emotional injuries," the complaint states.
However, the charges were ultimately dismissed by the Clark County prosecutor's office, the lawsuit states. The case has since been expunged.
Shartzer's complaint states that the actions that day were a violation of his civil rights, and lists tort claims against James Craig, Hayden Craig, the unknown officers, the city and the police department for assault, battery and false imprisonment; claims against the officers also include official misconduct.
Shartzer's complaint requests punitive and compensatory damages against the defendants, in amounts to be determined at trial. Patrick Renn, representing Shartzer, said he's ready to see the case move forward to get justice for his client.
"We're looking forward to a full public hearing in the federal court and ultimately for Mr. Shartzer to be compensated for the injuries that he sustained in being falsely arrested," he said. "Obviously a very traumatic incident for him and certainly he is still suffering from those complications as a result of him being falsely arrested and battered at the time of his arrest."
Renn declined to say what the original charges had been, citing the expungement.
The Jeffersonville Police Department conducted an internal investigation into the matter, notifying Craig of their findings on June 26. After this, and before the July 9 meeting of the Jeffersonville Police Merit Commission, Craig tendered his resignation, leaving officially at the end of September. He was hired in April 1979.
Defendants have until Nov. 27 to file a response in the federal case. Jeffrey Lowe, representing both the city of Jeffersonville and the Jeffersonville Police Department, declined comment, citing the pending litigation. Craig and his son are both pro se, meaning they do not have attorneys listed in the case at this time. Craig was unable to be reached for comment.
