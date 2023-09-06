Indian Creek Baptist Church Gospel Singing
The Indian Creek Baptist Church,. 3431 Georgetown Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will host the Baker Family and Sons of Liberty for a special afternoon of music on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The Sons of Liberty will also perform at the Sunday, Sept. 10 morning service at 10:45.
Southern Gospel singers, The Bakers, are based out of a small town called Means, Kentucky. Charlotte began singing gospel music with her parents, Wayne and Gayle Sons, at the age of 12. They were known, then as the Sons Family and traveled across their home state and surrounding states singing at churches and revivals. Charlotte married her husband Eric in 1991, and they continued traveling with the family group. In 2001, they soon gained the attention of Nashville Producer, Eddie Crook. While under Eddie’s record label, Cross & Crown, they released several top-charting songs and were nominated for fan-based awards such as Singing News magazine’s Fan Awards and The Diamond Awards. Now, with the addition of their daughter, Abbi, they are carrying on the family tradition of gospel music as The Bakers.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
First Southern Baptist Church
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville will celebrate its 75th year of ministry to the Clarksville area on Sunday, Sept. 10, during the 10:45 a.m. worship service,
Special guest speaker, Dr. Ryan Strother, Executive Director of the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana, will deliver the morning message.
The church is at 215 E. Ettels Ln., next to Clarksville Middle School. All are invited to attend the special service on Sunday.
Silver Heights Camp and Retreat Center
Silver Heights Camp and Retreat Center, 501 Camp Ave., New Albany, is hosting an evening with Bob Russell, Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
Come and enjoy an evening of fellowship, music and inspired preaching. Bob Russell is retired Senior Minister of Southeast Christian Church. He now speaks at retreats and churches throughout the country.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free event.
The Word of Song Concert
Tim Menzies will present “The Word and Song” Concert, Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown.
Menzies is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and has written songs for some of country music’s biggest stars. He will perform his gospel program, “The Word and Song.”
Admission is free; a love offering will be received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.