NEW ALBANY — Music, food and drink are the "winning combination" at an upcoming music festival in downtown New Albany, according to organizer James Gaetano.
The second annual New Albany Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, or NABBB Fest, takes place Friday and Saturday at Bicentennial Park. The festival features a number of live blues performances, including both local and touring acts, and vendors will offer local craft beer, barbecue and more.
Nick Moss, John Németh, Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers and Nikki Hill are among this year's headliners, and local acts include Laurie Jane & the 45's, Villa Mure, daMudcats and Jacob McDaniel. Local barbecue vendors include Po Boys BBQ, Chef Walker's BBQ, Rubbin' Butts BBQ and Bert's Quality Provisions, and Donum Dei and Floyd County Brewing Company will provide craft beer.
The festival has grown from one day to two, and it features a number of new activities and events, including several new barbecue competitions. This year's events include MESA KIDS Cooking School's Kids' Q Series Competition and the Master Series with 22 teams competing on Market Street. The festival is adding more "B's" such as The Earl's Old Forester Rye bartending competition and Underground Classic Cuts' beard competition.
After presenting a couple of blues concerts at the Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series, Gaetano, the former owner of Jimmy's Music Center, started the full blues festival last year. Unlike other local festivals such as Harvest Homecoming, music is the primary focus at NABBB Fest, he said. He is a blues musician himself, and he sings and plays guitar in a group called Jimmy G & the Sidewinders.
"It’s like I’m teaching [the audience] about something that America has that’s very unique and original," he said.
The pairing of barbecue and beer is the perfect fit for the music, Gaetano said.
"Everybody loves BBQ, whether they want ribs or a pulled pork sandwich or they want a grilled pork chop sandwich — it's kind of another American thing," he said. "People like to eat barbecue, drink beer and listen to music."
Last year, attendees came from places such as Ohio and Memphis, Tenn., to attend NABBB Fest, Gaetano said. This year, he sold a ticket to a family from the Netherlands.
"I exaggerate and I tell people they’re coming here for the festival, but I don’t know — they might be coming for other reasons," he said. "But they’re coming to the festival. I said, 'I’m going to get you on stage to say who you are and where you’re from,' because really, with the Internet and the festival, I’m reaching the world."
Gaetano's goal is to eventually expand the festival into a "city-wide" event that lasts about four days. He wants to offer more educational opportunities where attendees can learn about the history of blues, jazz and R&B, and he would love for people to hear blues performances at various restaurants and bars before the main event.
"All that would kind of build up to the festival, and the weekend would have music Friday and Saturday," he said. "I'm working on that. Eventually I want it to be where it becomes a destination and people stay here. That's going to be fun, but I have to work on that."
He appreciates the community's support of NABBB Fest, and he aims to support local businesses through the event.
"Everyone’s so supportive — it helps me realize that people are community minded, I guess," he said. "My goal is to promote New Albany, so for me, my focus is on locals — it’s locally owned and locally operated. I started it here, so I call it homegrown and grassroots."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.