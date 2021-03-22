FLOYD COUNTY — When asked why expanding broadband is important, Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger responded with his own question.
“Have you ever heard of COVID-19?” Schellenberger asked Monday.
Though the county had already partnered with Mainstream Fiber to provide broadband to unserved households and businesses several months before the pandemic began, the need for reliable, fast service has been exacerbated by virtual learning and employees working from home.
But while shutdowns and restrictions may be easing, Schellenberger said the lesson that the pandemic taught the public about the importance of broadband accessibility won't soon be forgotten.
“Broadband is vital. It's like a utility anymore,” he said. “People have to have it.”
And more people will have it as a more than $4-million effort to expand broadband should be completed by early 2022.
According to Zack Stephens, external development manager for Mainstream, over 180 customers have signed up for services, with 574 locations eligible for broadband through the Floyd County initiative. Once completed, the project is estimated to provide broadband for more than 2,000 households and over 380 business that are unserved.
Stephens told commissioners last week that about 95% of the work is completed, with minimal construction left to finish.
“The main bulk of the work is now happening at either ends of the fiber lines just to secure the connection and help boost those speeds,” Stephens said.
Testing will continue as Mainstream eyes completion by the end of the year, though it technically has until early 2022 to complete the project based on the grant timeline.
Mainstream acquired a $6.3 million grant in late 2019 through Indiana's Next Level Broadband program to expand service in Floyd, Jackson and Benton counties. Floyd County received $2 million through Mainstream with a $2.1 million local match.
“The 183 locations that have already signed up are either already receiving service, or are in our installation workflow and therefore are to be connected soon,” Stephens said Monday.
The 574 locations that have access are eligible for services. Once those locations are signed on, Stephens said they will enter the installation workflow.
A map available for viewing through the website msfiber.net is color-coded to show areas where fiber optic internet and voice services are available, under construction or are included in a proposed expansion.
Most of the locations where the service is online are located in southern Floyd County west of New Albany. To the north, communities including Greenville are marked as under construction or labeled for potential expansion.
The grant is based on U.S. Census blocks, and that can create some confusion. For example, one side of a road may be included in the designated broadband area through the grant, while the opposite side is part of a different block and therefore not yet eligible.
Stephens said Mainstream is committed to pursuing funding and partnerships to expand broadband to areas that aren't included in the grant. The initial success of the Floyd County expansion has motivated some local stakeholders into pushing for additional expansion, he continued.
“We're a small, Indiana-based company,” Stephens said. “We only service rural Indiana. We're very picky about the markets we want to be in, and we're in Floyd County for the long haul.”
Stephens noted that some people may have noticed Mainstream workers installing fiber in the past, but their properties aren't online. He said that doesn't indicate a problem, but rather the construction was completed properly and testing is likely ongoing.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said the goal is to one day have broadband available for the entire county.
Floyd County is designated to receive over $15 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Schellenberger wants to hold a joint meeting with the Floyd County Council and staff to gauge interest in using some of that funding for more broadband expansion.
“If we can make Floyd County 100% broadband, that's what we need to do,” he said.
