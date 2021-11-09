NEW ALBANY — Anyone who drove past 602 E. Daisy Lane in New Albany last week was likely to have seen a 14-foot-deep hole blocked off with caution tape where a couple’s paved driveway used to be.
Beth and James Funkhouser have been living in their Daisy Lane home for five years, and it was not until last May that they began having issues with the plumbing in their house.
The Funkhousers noticed that the problems started after an AT&T subcontractor began digging to run fiber optic cables in the neighborhood. After spending upward of $10,000 to fix the problem, they are looking to the subcontractor, Telecommunication Construction Services (TCS), for reimbursement.
“All summer long if the city flushed the lines or anything, nothing would drain right, our drains just kept getting slower and slower,” Beth said.
She noted that when the city came through once a month to flush the lines they would end up with mud in their sinks or sewage coming back in, until eventually nothing would drain at all in the house — the bathtub would be full of water and the toilets would not flush.
Beth approached the TCS project supervisor while they were still working outside her home earlier in the year to make them aware of the plumbing problems they were having.
According to Beth, the TCS worker said that he did not see any evidence that their equipment had hit anything underground and that the workers were told that the sewer lines go behind the houses in the neighborhood, rather than in the front where they were working.
“Even though several neighbors that have lived here for their whole life told them ‘No, they’re out front here,’” Beth said.
In her conversations with the project supervisor, he told her that the company wanted to do right but if flags were not present marking the sewer system then that was on the city. Beth said the green flags were present before TCS started working.
The Funkhousers were able to hire a plumbing company to assess the situation, who found that the issue did lie at the front of the house, the same area where the fiber optics had been placed.
The city also ran a camera in its plumbing line and found it could only reach the same point in the front yard.
The couple went back to TCS with this information but were informed that the plumber’s and city’s diagnosis were not proof enough. So, the plumbers began to dig.
Fourteen feet later, with caution tape lining the driveway and a bulldozer parked on the sidewalk, the Funkhousers were eventually able to see fiber optic conduit running through the sewer pipe.
TCS came out to the house to confirm that the line was its own, and, using a rock, pulled the conduit up above the damaged sewer pipe.
As of last Wednesday, the plumbing company planned to come replace the pipe and add gravel both under the new sewer pipe, to support it, as well as on top of it, to keep it separated from the fiber optic conduit.
Beth expressed frustration at the back-and-forth of the situation — between TCS not being willing to help without excessive proof it was because of its line and plumbing companies not wanting to get involved with the fiber optics or just not having enough staff to send out.
On top of having to sparingly use the sinks and shower and having to rent a portable restroom, the Funkhousers are also having to pay the plumbing costs up front and hope that they are able to get the money back from TCS.
“My husband was like, ‘Well, do we bear the expense and hopefully get it back?’ ‘Do we try and sell the house as is?’ That’s how serious it was,” Beth said.
“This is an expense that can make or break you,” Beth said.
In addition to paying over $10,000 to fix the plumbing, the couple will also have to pay to fix their driveway, which they cannot do for at least six months because they will have to wait for the ground to settle from the hole being filled.
After talking to workers in the city’s wastewater department, Beth learned that this same thing had happened to other people’s homes.
“Pretty much all the plumbers and the city have said that this isn’t the first case of this happening and it probably won’t be the last,” Beth said.
James has been in contact with someone from the TCS business office and they are hoping that they can get reimbursed that way without filing a claim, though Beth said they will file a claim if they have to.
“The condition that this area was left in after crews completed work was unacceptable. The City is working with AT&T to ensure that properties are returned to the condition that they were pre-work,” said the city’s public right of way coordinator and board of works member, Mickey Thompson.
The News and Tribune reached out to TCS regarding the situation but the company declined to comment.
