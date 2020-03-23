CLARK COUNTY — Health officials in Clark County have confirmed a fifth COVID-19 case in Clark County. 

Clark County health Officer Eric Yazel said the patient is a woman, younger than the highest-risk demographic of 60 years or older. 

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 17, and Yazel said the first four had contact with a known positive case. 

An epidemiological investigation is underway into the fifth patient, who was confirmed as a positive case Sunday. 

Tags

Recommended for you