CLARK COUNTY — Health officials in Clark County have confirmed a fifth COVID-19 case in Clark County.
Clark County health Officer Eric Yazel said the patient is a woman, younger than the highest-risk demographic of 60 years or older.
The first case was confirmed in the county on March 17, and Yazel said the first four had contact with a known positive case.
An epidemiological investigation is underway into the fifth patient, who was confirmed as a positive case Sunday.
