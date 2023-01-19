SOUTHERN INDIANA — As Clark County Cares heads into its seventh annual community meeting, it has both good news and bad news on drug issues the area faces.
The good news for the organization that has been at the forefront of fighting the drug epidemic is that deaths are down from the 92 in Clark County in 2015 when Clark County Cares began, the use of opioids is going down and visits to the hospital for opioid-related issues are down with the help of naloxone.
The bad news is that despite the resources to help prevent drug-related deaths, Clark and Floyd counties are still experiencing them, the use of methamphetamines is going up and all drug treatment centers in Clark County are full.
In 2021 Clark County had 73 overdose deaths and in 2022 there were 82, said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer.
Floyd County had 36 overdose deaths in 2021 and 39 in 2022, said Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County health officer.
“Unintentional overdoses in the ER went from 353 down to 270, so a 23% decrease,” Yazel said. “That’s the interesting thing here. Our death rate remains the same but the overdoses presenting to the health care system went way down.”
The cause of this is unknown, but it is suspected to be from the availability of naxolone.
Last year, Clark Memorial Hospital reported that it distributed over 3000 doses of naloxone.
Harris added that naloxone awareness is great and active distribution of it is even better, which is what Clark and Floyd counties are doing.
“The issue is that we need drug treatment,” Harris said. “Narcan saves lives. It's safe and effective, it’s been proven over and over again. What really makes a difference is getting people off opioids in the first place… We want people to use Narcan, but we also want people to get help.”
With the overflow of people at treatment centers in Clark County, waiting lists are in place, said Barb Anderson, Clark County Cares co-founder and Haven House executive director.
“The numbers (of patients in treatment centers) are very, very large,” Anderson said. “We have more treatment centers in Clark County than we’ve ever had, and they’re all full.”
Anderson went on to say that an elected official told her recently that they do not have a homeless problem, they have a drug problem in their community. The official said this because people with a drug-related felony cannot use public housing.
The state stared putting in “Naloxboxes” in every county in February 2021. A Naloxbox is a place where anyone can obtain naloxone free to help save someone from an overdose. Clark County now has 10 of these boxes and Floyd has 11.
