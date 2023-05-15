SOUTHERN INDIANA — In 2022, both Clark Memorial Hospital and Baptist Health Floyd earned Inspire hospital of distinction awards from the Indiana Hospital Association for their efforts in trying to reduce infant mortality, which is defined as the death of a baby before its first birthday.
In early 2017, Clark Memorial had announced it was would open the first Level II neonatal intensive care unit in the area in collaboration with Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The unit opened in 2018.
Baptist Health Floyd officially opened its Level II unit April 24 this year with six bays to care for babies.
In March as Clark Memorial celebrated its first five years operating the Level II unit, it reported that in those years “the Family Birth Place has delivered 6,349 babies. Of those, 678 required Level II NICU services. We are proud to celebrate this milestone as the first Southern Indiana hospital to offer this service to our community.”
Clark Memorial Director of Women’s Health Services and NICU Judith Stewart said, “Our NICU nurses advocate for the tiniest patients, which we affectionately call “tiny warriors” each and every day. We are protective and territorial when caring for our patients who are 32 weeks or greater and weigh 1500 grams or greater.
“We nurture and care for our ‘tiny warriors’ from admission to discharge. We also care for their parents/caregivers and are emotionally attached to these tiny humans and their families. We cry with our patients in times of sadness when they must be transferred for a higher level of care, and express pure joy when our ‘tiny warrior’ has met a milestone, whether it be coming off oxygen support, taking a bottle or breastfeeding for the first time, coming out of the incubator, maintaining their own temperature or gaining weight.”
A Louisville family recently expressed its gratitude to the hospital after it faced a scary situation when its baby was born with a birth defect.
Baby Sofia was transferred to Clark Memorial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for evaluation when after her birth somewhere else, the family noticed a soft hairless spot on her head.
Sofia's mom, Parisa Aulenbach, explained, “We were scared and wanted to make sure Sofia was OK.”
“Cristy Gutterman, an outstanding nurse, was very calming, answered our questions and made us feel part of the process by asking what we wanted and including us in the care plan for our baby. They ran tests and allowed us to have access to Sofia the entire time.,” Aulenbach said.
The tests came back negative to the relief of the family, and all were able to go home healthy and reassured.
Aulenbach said it changed her perception of hospitals, “We wanted to have a natural birth without intervention, but we are so glad Clark Memorial was nearby to help us with our baby. The care went above and beyond our expectations.”
The level of excitement is building at Baptist Floyd although it has not yet completed its first month with the NICU.
Catherine Boggs and Wendy Devore have been in their new roles as Neonatal Nurse Practitioners at Baptist Health Floyd since January.
Now the two, who have worked at Baptist Floyd before, are back as the onsite neonatal care providers.
Babies fall into the Level II category if they are 32 weeks gestation, weigh at least 1,500 grams, require respiratory support, have low blood sugar, need nutrition managed or are sick and require antibiotics. Babies who are dismissed but are re-admitted with jaundice are also cared for in the NICU.
Boggs and Devore have cared for more than 20 Level II babies since January. They also attend at-risk deliveries and are sometimes called to the emergency room to help with administering IV fluids or blood draws on babies.
“ER docs know we are here. Sometimes nurses may have a baby down there that is too big for us to admit but may need help with an IV,” Devore said. “We help in those situations.”
While some babies still need to be transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital, a Level IV facility, for more emergency care, many can be treated at Baptist Health Floyd now that it is a Level II NICU.
“We have been able to keep families here who would have previously had to go across the river,” Devore said.
Boggs worked at Norton Children’s for 18 years where she also helped transport sick babies in the “Baby Buggy.”
“Thirty or 40 years ago before neonatology grew into what it is now, they did the regionalization of care so everyone got transferred to these regional centers like Norton Children’s, Riley in Indianapolis and Cincinnati Children’s. But now the pendulum has swung back the other way,” Boggs said.
The two said they love taking care of newborns, something they have been doing most of their nursing careers.
“We are excited to build the unit,” Boggs said. “We are not only providing care for the babies, but also for the moms and families. We are here to give them support.”
“We are very excited to be able to offer this level of care to the families in our community. Separation is very difficult, and with the addition of this Level II NICU, we will be able to keep babies here in the facility and close to their parents while still receiving high quality, neonatal intensive care,” said Emily Banet, director of Women and Children’s services at Baptist Health Floyd.
