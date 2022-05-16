SOUTHERN INDIANA — Candidates can begin filing for school board races this summer in Southern Indiana.
July 27 is the first day candidates can file in Clark and Floyd counties, and Aug. 26 at noon is the deadline.
School board races are non-partisan seats, and board members serve for four-year terms. To be nominated for school board races, candidates are required to file a petition with the county clerk’s office, which must include signatures of 10 registered voters in their same district.
In Clark County, some school board seats will differ from the 2018 general election due to the 2020 split of West Clark Community Schools. This year, voters will select board members for the separate Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville school corporations.
Nancy Riley, voter registration clerk for the Floyd County Clerk’s Office, said she has already seen residents picking up paperwork as they prepare to file for school board races.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp emphasizes there is plenty of time for candidates to file for candidacy, saying “the more people we can get involved in the process, the better.”
“I think school board now more than ever is an important position,” she said.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Four seats are up for election this November in New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. NAFCS’ board consists of seven members.
The ballot will include two at-large seats for NAFCS, which are now held by Elaine Murphy and Joe Brown. Voters will also select school board members for NAFCS’ districts 1 and 2.
Donna Corbett now serves on the board in District 1, which represents all of Franklin Township and New Albany precincts 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25 and 33.
Lee Ann Wiseheart now serves District 2, which represents New Albany precincts 19, 20, 22, 29, 30, 31, 41 and 42 and Lafayette precincts 1-7.
GREATER CLARK
In Greater Clark County Schools, three school board races will be on the ballot this fall, including districts 1, 3 and 4. Greater Clark’s board consists of seven members.
Brian Jones represents District 1 in the New Washington area and John Buckwalter represents District 3 in Utica Township. Janelle Fitzpatrick represents District 4, which includes Jeffersonville Township precincts 27 and 39-42, as well as parts of precincts 36-38.
CLARKSVILLE
In Clarksville Community Schools, two school board seats are up for election in November, including districts 3 and 4. Bettye Craig now serves District 3, and April Hauber now serves District 4.
Clarksville’s school board consists of five members.
SILVER CREEK
In Silver Creek, candidates can file for two at-large school board seats, which are now held by Chris Rountree and Scott Groan. Silver Creek’s board consists of five members.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Two at-large seats will also be on the ballot in Borden-Henryville, which is a five-member board. The seats are now held by Richard Belcher and Kevin Puckett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.