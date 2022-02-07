SOUTHERN INDIANA — The deadline for candidates to file for the 2022 primary was extended to Monday, after the Floyd and Clark counties’ clerk’s offices closed last Friday.
Several local races have garnered some attention so far this filing cycle, including that for the 9th District congressional seat. The race will have 12 candidates running, nine of whom are Republicans. Locally, both Clark and Floyd counties will see three individuals running for the county sheriff position, both Democrat and Republican candidates.
Clark County
Circuit Court Clerk
- Democrat Candidate
- Chris Coyle
- Republican Candidate
- Ryan Lynch
County Auditor
- Democrat Candidate
- Christian Barrera
- Republican Candidate
- Danny Yost (incumbent)
County Recorder
- Democrat Candidates
- Jeff Frey
- David (Yogi) Paris
- Republican Candidate
- Steve Gill
County Treasurer
- Democrat Candidate
- Catherine E Tegart
- Republican Candidate
- R. Monty Snelling (incumbent)
County Sheriff
- Democrat Candidates
- Ed Byers
- Dwight T Ingle
- Republican Candidate
- Scottie Maples
County Surveyor
- Republican Candidate
- David J Ruckman
County Assessor
- Republican Candidate
- Butch Love (incumbent)
County Commissioner
- Republican Candidate
- Bryan Glover, District 3 (incumbent)
County Council Members
- Democrat Candidates
- Barbara C Hollis, District 1 (incumbent)
- Janne R Newland, District 2 (incumbent)
- Rick Cannon, District 3
- Republican Candidates
- Shanon Grant, District 1
- Darci Schiller, District 2
- John C. Arnold, District 3
- Brian Lenfert, District 3
- Steve Doherty, District 4 (incumbent)
Township Trustee
- Democrat Candidates
- Doris Book, Carr Township
- Dale Popp, Jeffersonville Township (incumbent)
- Sharon Smith Neal, Oregon Township
- Shelby Meriwether, Silver Creek Township
- Jacky Snelling, Utica Township
- David (Big Dave) Peterson, Wood Township
- Republican Candidates
- Mark Meyer, Bethlehem Township
- Barbara Ann Reynolds, Carr Township (incumbent)
- Tom Kendrick, Charlestown Township (incumbent)
- James Allen Bottorff, Monroe Township (incumbent)
- Brittany G Jones Kinder, Owen Township
Floyd County
Floyd Circuit Court Judge
- Democrat Candidate
- Dana Eberle-Peay
- Republican Candidate
- Justin Brown
Prosecuting Attorney
- Republican Candidate
- Chris Lane (incumbent)
Circuit Court Clerk
- Republican Candidate
- Danita Burks (incumbent)
County Auditor
- Republican Candidates
- Diana M. Topping
- Amanda M. Pahmeier
County Sheriff
- Democrat Candidate
- Darrell W. Mills
- Republican Candidates
- Steve Bush
- Sam Sarkisian
County Assessor
- Democrat Candidate
- Patricia “Trish” Badger-Byrd
- Republican Candidates
- Chris Dones
- James W. Sinks (incumbent)
- Terry L. Watson
County Commissioner
- Democrat Candidates
- Tyler P. Gains, District 1
- Chuck Simons, District 1
- Republican Candidate
- Shawn Carruthers, District 1 (incumbent)
- Al Knable, District 1
County Council Members
- Democrat Candidates
- Tony Toran, District 1 (incumbent)
- Daniel T. Harris, District 2
- Brian A. Brewer, District 3
- Republican Candidates
- Charlie Moon, District 1
- Jim Freiberger, District 2
- Adam Roberts, District 2 (incumbent)
- Danny Short, District 3 (incumbent)
- Brian Webb, District 3
- Denise Konkle, District 4 (incumbent)
- Doug Wacker, District 4
Township Trustee
- Democrat Candidates
- Vicki Tencer, Greenville Township
- Emily Batliner Bickers, Lafayette Township
- David Brewer, New Albany Township (incumbent)
- Republican Candidates
- Michael Thompson, Franklin Township
- Dee A. Roney, Georgetown Township (incumbent)
- Mary Jo Loop, Greenville Township (incumbent)
- Troy E Striegal, Lafayette Township
- Jeff Williams, Lafayette Township (incumbent)
- D.M. Bagshaw, New Albany Township
Georgetown Town Clerk-Treasurer
- Republican Candidate
- Julia Keibler (incumbent)
Georgetown Town Council
- Democrat Candidate
- Billy Haller, At Large
- Republican Candidates
- Brandon Hopf, At Large
- Chris Loop, At Large (incumbent)
- Jason Parrish, At Large
Federal and State
U.S. Senator
- Democrat Candidates
- Haneefah Khaaliq
- Thomas McDermott
- Valerie McCray
- Republican Candidates
- Danny Niederberger
- Todd Young (incumbent)
9th Congressional District
- Democrat Candidates
- Isak Nti Asare
- D. Liam Dorris
- Matthew Fyfe
- Republican Candidates
- James Baker
- J. Michael Davisson
- Dan Heiwig
- Erin Houchin
- D. Eric Schansberg
- Mike Sodrel
- Stuart Barnes-Israel
- Brian Tibbs
- Bill J. Thomas
State Senator
- Democrat Candidate
- Nick Marshall, District 45
- Republican Candidates
- Chris Garten, District 45
- Kevin Boehnlein, District 47
- Gary Byrne, District 47
- Keeley Stingel, District 47
State Representative
- Democrat Candidates
- Jason Shemanski, District 70
- Keil L. Roark, District 72
- Republican Candidates
- Karen Engleman, District 70 (incumbent)
- Edward D. Clere, District 72
- Jackie Bright Grubbs, District 72
- Thomas M (Tom) Jones, District 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.