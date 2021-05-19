LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Water flowing from Charlestown’s faucets has been brown for more than a decade, but on Tuesday, the city made great strides toward cleaner drinking water.
To remove iron and manganese from the water, Indiana American Water installed a temporary water filtration system. It will be in place while the city awaits the completion of its new water treatment facility.
The temporary units mean the people of Charlestown will have access to filtered water for the first time in decades.
“You just don’t think twice about [bad water] in the U.S. You just turn on your water and it’s fresh and it’s good to go,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said Tuesday. “We haven’t been able to do that in Charlestown. This is a first, and it’s a welcome first.”
Indiana American Water purchased Charlestown’s system in 2019. The company has invested more than $4 million into infrastructure.
Currently, the new water treatment facility is in the design phase. It is anticipated that it will be completed by mid-2022.
