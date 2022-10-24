CLARKSVILLE — One of the largest utility projects in Clarksville’s recent history is finally nearing a conclusion. Starting Oct. 31, construction crews will begin the fourth and final phase of the Lincoln Drive Wastewater project.
Work began in March, and the project included the replacement of a more than 20-year-old pump station that serves the area surrounding Lewis and Clark Parkway, Blackiston Mill Road and Lincoln Drive. Crews are working to install a new gravity system, which is easier to maintain and will create less service disruptions. The project was supposed to be completed in September but was delayed due to the difficulties crews faced while digging to the necessary depths required for the gravity system.
The final phase of the project will include lane closures and restrictions on Clarksville’s busy Lewis and Clark Parkway, however, this will not be a full closure. There will still be two-way traffic along Lewis and Clark, but it will be shifted to the westbound lanes from Lincoln Drive to Ryan Lane. The impacted area of Lewis and Clark runs from Providence Way to Johnson Lane. Work on the final phase of this project is expected to be complete in mid-December, barring any further delays.
Anyone with questions related to the project can contact the Wastewater billing office at 812-282-0441.
