NEW ALBANY — One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has announced the finalists for the 2020 “ONE” Awards. The ONE Awards ceremony is Thursday, April 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyard’s Plantation Hall in Borden, and honors winners in seven categories.
The Centra Credit Union WorkHub Innovation in Culture ONE Award recognizes company culture and encompassing programs working in employee retention, diversity, workplace health and/or green initiatives. Those nominees are:
· arc
· Harding, Shymanski, & Company, P.S.C.
· Kentuckiana Wood Products, Inc.
The Indiana Members Credit Union Rising Star ONE Award is given to a company located or headquartered in the Southern Indiana/Louisville Metro area and experienced tremendous growth and success within its first five years. Finalists include:
· ActionCOACH Bluegrass
· Naked by Sunday
· Taylor’s Cajun Meat Company
The MCM CPAs & Advisors Business of the Year ONE Award for companies with 50 or fewer employees is given to a company located or headquartered in the Southern Indiana/Louisville Metro area that demonstrates outstanding business growth and community involvement. Finalists are:
• Extol Magazine
• LL&A Interior Design
• Voluforms
The Nu-Yale Nonprofit PROGRAM of the Year ONE Award highlights innovative and successful programs, initiatives or activities implemented by 1si member non-profit organizations. Those finalists include:
· Carnegie Center for Art & History: Youth Education Program
· Hosparus Health Southern Indiana & Grief Counseling Center: Heart Connection Program
· LifeSpan Resources, Inc.: Social Transportation program
The German American Bank Business of the Year ONE Award for companies with 51 or more employees given to a larger company, located or headquartered in the Southern Indiana/Louisville Metro area, that demonstrates outstanding business growth and community involvement. Finalists are:
· Libs Paving Co., Inc.
· SIHO Insurance Services
· The New Washington State Bank
1si will also be awarding the Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC Economic Development Impact Project of the Year ONE Award, which is given to the expansion or attraction project having the greatest impact on our community in the past year and the Economic Development Partner of the Year to the business which has had the most positive effect on Economic Development in Clark and Floyd Counties over the past year.
Finalists in the first five categories were chosen by a panel of independent judges based on criteria including business history, community involvement, response to adversity, newly-created opportunities and innovation in products or services. The Economic Development Impact Project Award and Partner of the Year Award was chosen based on information submitted at the launch of a project with regard to the impact of the project on the community at large.
“We were happy to see all of our finalists are of the highest caliber. Our judges rate the finalists and that counts for 90 percent of the final score. But the exciting part is when our members have their voices heard through online voting, counting for 10 percent of the total score – which has actually changed the outcome of past award competitions,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, in a news release. “The ONE Awards is one of our most popular events and we want our membership to have a stake in the winners.”
Online voting will be the week of March 9, 2020, through the 1si Facebook page and website.
At the event, attendees will enjoy networking, hors d’oeuvres, buffet style dinner and a full production awards ceremony. Nearly 350 guests are expected to attend, and the event is open to the public. Early bird pricing for individual 1si members is $60 each, tables of eight are available for $440, and guests are $85 each.
On April 1, regular pricing will be $80 for 1si members and $105 for the general public. Sponsorships are still available as well. Reservations may be made by visiting www.1si.org or by calling 812-945-0266.
