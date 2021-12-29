NEW ALBANY — “You lit up our lives like the quiet light of a full moon, casting truth and understanding on everyone it touched.”
Those were among the words sculptor Ray Day used to describe his former student and long-time friend Dan Bulleit. The New Albany native and renowned artist died Monday after a three-year battle with cancer.
Bulleit lived much of his adult life in Denver, Colorado, but he had recently returned to his home city. An exhibit aptly titled “Finding Home” which featured many of Bulleit's paintings was displayed in November at the Floyd County Library.
The exhibit included his “Blue Angel” work, which was an oil on canvas depiction of a fatigued nurse coping with the mental and physical stress of the pandemic.
Bulleit's works were featured in numerous exhibits across the country, and he created portraits for Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicklaus, Fuzzy Zoeller, Denny Crum and Joe Hall, among others.
Day said Wednesday that he was heartbroken over Bulleit’s death. Day was Bulleit’s art teacher at Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville, and the two became close friends and colleagues after Bulleit returned from college.
Day was able to speak with Bulleit by phone just a few hours before he died. He expressed his admiration for Bulleit and said he emphasized that he learned more from his former pupil than he ever taught him.
Day compared Bulleit’s light to the moon — a soft, reassuring glow.
“He wasn’t a bright, sunlight person. He was a quiet, moonlight person. His personality was that dimmed presence, but it always touched everybody,” Day said.
Members of the local art community responded to Bulleit’s death. The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana posted condolences on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
“The renowned artist was a Southern Indiana native whose work was commissioned by athletes and celebrities and appreciated by many,” the organization stated in the post. “Dan will be missed, but his legacy lives on in his art.”
Bulleit’s brother, Randy Bulleit of New Albany, said that while he may be known by many for his art, Dan Bulleit’s propensity for helping others and donating to charitable causes distinguished him.
“If there is truth to the old saying ‘When we leave this world all that we take with us is that which we gave away’, then Dan Bulleit departs this world a rich man,” he said.
During a November interview with the News and Tribune ahead of the opening of his exhibit, Dan Bulleit expressed gratitude for the local effort to display his work. He also acknowledged it was a bit difficult for him to embrace the attention because of his somewhat reserved, quiet nature.
His artwork expressed his feelings, and those who observed his works often commented on the perfect use of light in his paintings.
“I firmly believe that at one time we are all together, a part of the same light,” Dan Bulleit wrote in a statement describing his “Finding Home” exhibit.
“We are immortal. Decease is an illusion for this world that we will leave behind.”
