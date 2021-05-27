With Memorial Day celebrations coming up, how better to impress family and friends than with a simple, budget-friendly Corn-Bean-Avocado Salsa that screams summer!
Buttery green avocado, sweet corn, and bursts of fresh lime come together to create a colorful, refreshing and healthy dip everyone can enjoy!
While you might choose to savor this vibrant dish over the Memorial Day weekend, you may be surprised to learn that this summery salsa can be enjoyed year-round.
Because they are grown throughout Central and South America in sub-tropical regions, avocados are fruits consistently available in supermarkets throughout the year and provide numerous nutritional benefits. Avocados are high in vitamins C, E, K, and B-6. They are also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats that the body can only get from certain foods — like avocados.
Using canned black beans and whole kernel corn also makes this dip a convenient, year-round, go-to snack.
As more fresh vegetables make their way into supermarkets and farmer’s markets over the coming months, you may consider substituting freshly cooked corn cut from the cob.
You may even find yourself experimenting with flavors and adding other fresh veggies like tomatoes or cucumbers that you find at the farmer’s market.
Corn-Bean-Avocado Salsa
You will need:
1 avocado, diced
1 15-oz. can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15-oz. can of whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed
Juice of 1 lime
6 oz. feta cheese or another crumbly cheese like queso fresco
1 ½ teaspoons of ground black pepper
1 ½ teaspoons of garlic powder
½ teaspoon of cumin (optional)
Salt to taste
Tortilla chips
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Wash and dry the avocado before cutting in half from the stem end to the wider end and remove the seed.
Use a spoon to scoop the avocado halves from their shells and dice into bite-sized pieces.
Empty the corn and black beans into a strainer and rinse thoroughly with cold water. Let sit for about 1-2 minutes to ensure excess water has drained.
In a bowl, add the rinsed corn, black beans, and diced avocado.
Add a crumbly cheese of your choice (feta, queso fresco, etc.) to the bowl.
Cut the lime in half and squeeze the juice from both halves over the mixture. (Pro Tip: roll the lime on the counter before cutting to get more juice from the lime).
Add black pepper and garlic powder to the bowl and mix thoroughly.
Taste and add salt to your liking.
Refrigerate before serving with tortilla chips.
This recipe serves three to four or double it to serve a larger group.
