Give your July 4th celebrations a pop of color by sharing assorted berries in this simple, traditional, and festive dessert. Whether you use fresh or frozen fruit, this mouthwatering treat is sure to brighten your summer.
This cobbler calls for 4 cups of fruit. You can choose your combination of fruits based on personal taste or seasonal availability. Consider blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, rhubarb, and/or cherries. Experiment with flavors until you create your favorite balance of sweet and tart.
These patriotic colors of red and blue do more than bring color to your dessert. They are full of essential antioxidants. Blueberries derive their color from the pigment anthocyanin. This antioxidant can boost your immune system, protect against heart disease, produce collagen and more. Red fruits, like strawberries and raspberries, also contain antioxidants. They can help reduce the risk of developing hypertension and high cholesterol.
For the sake of efficiency, try assembling this cobbler and allowing it to bake while you are having dinner. By the time the family is finished eating, the cobbler will be warm, bubbly, and ready to serve. Top it with vanilla ice cream, giving your red and blue berry cobbler a festive white finish!
You may also try diversifying your color palette by later using this recipe to make a peach cobbler when peaches are in season!
Red, White, and Berry Cobbler
You will need:
4 cups of fresh or frozen fruits of your choice
1 stick of butter
1 cup milk
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In the center of a 9x13-inch baking dish, place an unwrapped stick of butter. Once preheated, place the dish in the oven and let the butter melt until it starts to bubble.
While the butter is melting, whisk together sugar, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Stir in the milk and mix thoroughly until a batter forms.
Once the butter is melted and bubbling, remove the dish from the oven using potholders or oven mitts and place on a hot pad. Pour the batter on top of the melted butter. Evenly top the batter with 4 cups of fruit.
Sprinkle ½ Tbsp. of sugar over the fruit and batter.
Using potholders or oven mitts, place the dish back in the oven and bake for 45 minutes.
This recipe serves six to eight.
