NEW ALBANY — Fire broke out Tuesday night in a strip mall on State Street at New Albany. According to Fire Chief Matthew Juliot, calls came in at around 8:14 p.m. of a fire in the 2400 block of State Street, WAVE 3 News reported.
Fire crews arrived around 8:19 p.m.
Investigation revealed that the nail salon at the strip mall caught on fire first, according to WAVE 3. A major fire within the salon had burned the roof of that part of the building.
The fire then spread to the neighboring Sun Tan City, whose employees were the ones who reported the fire. The Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant also had smoke damage from the fire.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
