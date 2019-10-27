CLARK COUNTY — The Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department has joined a civil action against the Clark County Commissioners related to appointments on the Tri-Township Fire Protection District board.
On Wednesday, the department filed a verified action for mandate stating that the Clark County Commissioners board went against Indiana code with its appointments to the five-member Tri-Township board, the entity that until recently was responsible for collecting and distributing monies from a tax levy to fund the Sellersburg volunteer department.
In March, the Tri-Township board voted to cut ties with the volunteer department, ending a relationship of more than 30 years, citing a poor relationship and concerns with some of the department’s practices. The board then moved toward starting its own fire department to serve Union, Carr and Silver Creek townships, which the volunteer department formerly provided fire services to. It has been operational since late September.
Following the March vote, the Tri-Township board notified the department that the contract set to expire Dec. 31 would not be renewed; however, the volunteer department requested to end the contract in September.
The civil action filed Wednesday on behalf of the fire department follows a June action filed by two residents and one business owner with the fire protection district.
That action, along with the one filed Wednesday, mandates that the commissioners comply with Indiana law that states that to uphold public safety, the Tri-Township board appointees “must be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to fire protection and related activities in the district,” according to the court document.
Dale Cooke, the Tri-Township board president, is a retired Louisville firefighter. The other members, however, do not have fire experience. The original June filing also states that the appointments are unlawful in that there was not a member representing Clarksville; the document states that all municipalities in the district be represented.
The Wednesday filing further states that the trustees made a poor decision with the choice to end the longstanding relationship with the Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department and start its own department, and that the trustees of the board “decided to shift this important public safety responsibility to a smaller, cheaper and unproven fire department...” and that the volunteer department’s “business operations and/or property values are impacted by the [Tri-Township district board’s] decisions.”
Attorneys for the commissioners responded to the initial June filing Aug. 14, stating in part that the Indiana law doesn’t specify what the “knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to fire protection and related activities” is and that the commissioners have discretion over that.
Regarding the previous lack of Clarksville representation, former member Jeff Beckort resigned during this lawsuit and the commissioners have since filled that spot with the appointment of Brent Wilson, who lives in North Clarksville.
