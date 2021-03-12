A fire Wednesday night destroyed a building that housed two local businesses.
New Chapel Maj. Matt Owen said the fire department was dispatched to 5507 Grant Line Road in Floyd County at about 10:50 p.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the structure. The building was home to Clemons Racing and General Waterproofing & Mold Remediation.
The businesses are owned by former ARCA driver Josh Clemons.
Owen said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
