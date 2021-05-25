JEFFERSONVILLE — Demolition is underway at a former downtown Jeffersonville office building, which burned in late December, making room for the rebuild its owner has in mind.

On Dec. 20, more than 30 firefighters battled a blaze at the office building at Court and Spring streets. It was a total loss, but owner Bob McAuliffe has started the process of bringing a 16,000-square-foot office space there.

Working with Donhoff Kargl Nall Architects (DKN) of Louisville, McAuliffe and his team have come up with a concept that could house 14 tenants.

The former building was built in the early 1970s.

Aprile Rickert, News and Tribune

