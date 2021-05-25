Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.