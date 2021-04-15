CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Fire Department has recently hired five new firefighters, an action enabled by increased funds from a fire territory created in 2019.
The five — Jeff West, Frank Fisher, Adam Gordon, Kyle Brown and Jacob Wheeler — were hired in March and April and are expected to start training next week.
“This is huge for us,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. “Five additional firefighters for the Clarksville Fire Department hasn’t happened in my career, and I believe this would be the most members we’ve had.”
In 2020, the department received just over $6 million in revenue, in part from taxes collected as part of the new fire territory, compared with the previous $3.4 million they were budgeted by the Town of Clarksville. By 2022, the revenue is expected to reach maturity at more than $7 million.
The increase comes from a reconciliation between what residents within town limits and those in the unincorporated areas of Jeffersonville Township were paying for fire protection on property taxes. The Clarksville Fire Department serves both of those areas. Before the fire territory, residents within the town proper paid about 53 cents for every $100 of assessed property value; those in the unincorporated area paid about 4 cents for every $100 of assessed property value.
The creation of the fire territory meant a tax increase of 12.8% to 49.1% the first year, depending on where the property was. This meant a home valued at $50,000 within the town was expected to see about a $40 increase the first year with those in the township seeing about an $80 increase.
Skaggs said the increased revenue will mean more room for personnel, enabling the department to move closer to national safety standards for fire departments. With the five new hires, he said, they still need about nine or 10 to reach the 16- to 17-person crews recommended by the National Fire Protection Association. These recommended numbers can improve service and help prevent injuries to firefighters, Skaggs said. Including Skaggs and the new hires, the department now has 43 firefighters.
He added that the additional resources can also improve the department’s fire insurance rating, which can, in turn, help lower insurance premiums for area businesses and homeowners. Right now the department’s score is a four, but on its way to three, Skaggs said.
And, the department won’t have to borrow from the town every year to make up for shortfalls in its budget. The chief said that depending on what kind of expenses were incurred — whether disability pay to a firefighter or equipment replacement or repair — they have had to borrow anywhere from $40,000 to $500,000 from the town.
Skaggs said not having that debt last year has been a “really big relief. In 2020, the first year [since] I’ve been chief and probably many prior years from that, we haven’t had to take a loan from the town and have that huge number hanging over our heads going into a new year.
“We never necessarily did without, but we were constantly borrowing and paying back. It was a constant struggle to make sure you had enough appropriations.”
The chief said the borrowing wasn’t for department “wants” but for “needs” like operational expenses. More things outside of those regular operations are needed too.
“We need to have a standard of deployment,” he said. “We need to have three fire engines and one ladder truck responding on all of our structure fires.”
Clarksville’s 43-person team is smaller than its neighbors with 90 or more firefighters. Skaggs said the town’s amenities — a lot of commercial space, a river border and the upcoming Origin Park — will require more firefighters able to respond to many different types of situations.
“It almost felt like we were locked in and we weren’t going to see any progression with our manpower with the funding that we had before,” Skaggs said. He said he’s hoping to hire more staff in 2022.
“It was kind of a roller coaster, just depending on the year,” Skaggs said. “And now the fire territory should kind of give us some [space] to breathe.
“Overall it’s just been a very positive thing for the community.”
