FLOYDS KNOBS — Multiple fire crews were battling a house fire Thursday night in the 5000 block of Bent Creek Drive in Floyds Knobs.
Lafayette Township Fire Protection District firefighters responded at 6:57 p.m. Thursday to a box alarm dispatch on a structure fire. As crews arrived on the scene they found a working fire that had already vented through the roof at the residence.
There was difficulty with supplying water for firefighting operations due to a long driveway, insufficient water flow, and limited hydrants in the area. Over 1,000 feet of large-diameter supply line was laid from the road to the scene of the fire.
Tanker operations were initiated and water supply was obtained but difficult to maintain. A second alarm was initiated for tankers and manpower.
As of 10:30 p.m. firefighters remained on the scene along with fire investigators.
Thirty-three firefighters and emergency responders from multiple agencies — including Greenville Fire Protection District, Georgetown Fire Protection District, Palmyra Fire Protection District, New Chapel EMS and Floyd County Sheriff Department — responded to the fire. Salvation Army Canteen was also on scene providing support and hydration for personnel.
