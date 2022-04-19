NEW ALBANY — More than 30 New Albany Fire Department firefighters responded to a blaze at the Knob Pointe apartments off Paoli Pike on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Matt Juliot said the fire started after 2 p.m. in a building that was being remodeled after catching fire previously.
"The first company encountered white smoke from the front of the building and as they made entry crews found quite a bit of fire on the second and third floor apartments," he said.
Juliot said the fire started after a plumber was sweating a pipe while working on the remodel.
Crews were able to extinguish it and no one was hurt.
There were no tenants living in the apartment at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.