NEW ALBANY — Workers at a local company will strike next week in a dispute over a proposed contract, which includes concerns about the employee healthcare plan and pay for workers.
Union employees at FireKing International LLC in New Albany are planning to strike after the Teamsters Local No. 89 rejected a "best and final offer" from the company.
The company's headquarters are in the industrial park at 1010 Security Parkway. FireKing designs and manufactures storage products such as safes and filing cabinets.
On Thursday, FireKing union workers with the Teamsters Local No. 89 voted unanimously to refuse FireKing’s contract offer. Strike action is expected to begin Monday morning, according to Jay Dennis, a business agent with Teamsters Local No. 89 who is handling negotiations on behalf of FireKing workers.
“We started negotiations with FireKing in March, and over the course of that, we’ve met numerous times to try and get an agreement that our membership deserves,” Dennis said.
A news release from FireKing states that the company made a final offer Wednesday with offers that would “increase employee pay and benefits across the board.”
“We are deeply disappointed that the union has chosen to go down this path,” FireKing CEO Rick Mejia said in the news release. “We negotiated in good faith with the union for several weeks, resulting in a very fair and competitive final proposal for the union membership.”
FireKing has 141 employees, including 86 union workers. The company will continue production and customer service during the strike, and non-union workers could be “repurposed” during a strike to keep up production, Mejia said in the release.
Dennis is expecting the majority of FireKing’s union workers to strike next week, which will last “as long as is needed,” he said.
“We have emailed the company and let the company know we’re available to negotiate all through this weekend and available next week,” he said. “We will take strike action Monday morning provided the company does not make the movement we need to give our members the contract they deserve for their hard work and dedication.”
One of the biggest issues in the dispute is a disagreement over employee healthcare plans.
According to FireKing, the proposed agreement would include the highest first-year wage increase in the company’s history, increased hourly wages in each year of the contract, a reduction in the amount of money employees would contribute to health insurance costs, the addition of another paid holiday and increased bonuses and reimbursable expenses.
Dennis describes the current United Healthcare plan for FireKing employees as “abysmal."
"It's got extremely high deductibles anywhere from $3,000 to $3,500 for the individual and anywhere from $6,000 to $7,000 for the family,” he said. “As far as the max out-of-pocket costs, you’re looking at $4,500 to $6,800 for individuals, and you’re looking at $9,000 to $13,000 for families per year for the health plan.”
He also said “coverage is lacking” under the insurance plan, saying “you’re looking at things like $800 in co-pays to go to the emergency room.” He said the changes in the insurance plan proposed during recent negotiations would result in “minimal” reductions in healthcare costs for employees.
“Our members and really their non-union members should not have to go into bankruptcy or forgo going to the doctor because of the cost there,” Dennis said.
During negotiations, Teamsters called for a contract that would move all workers to a union-sponsored healthcare plan called TeamCare. Dennis said it would result in “minimal cost to the company.”
FireKing’s statement describes the option as “unworkable,” saying "it puts significant uncertainty on the company and any employee who opts to participate in that plan at risk of uncertain rate hikes after just one year.”
The company said going to TeamCare would limit FireKing’s ability to seek more competitive plans for the duration of the contract and would eliminate a la carte options for some benefits, “which would have led to serious premium increases for workers,” according to the news release.
“We tried to address employee concerns regarding healthcare costs and proposed to reduce individual contributions,” Mejia said. "Unfortunately, the union rejected this because it is putting the interests of the International Teamsters leadership ahead of what’s best for its individual members. We hope they reconsider this.”
Dennis said he views the company’s response as wanting “more control over plans.” He notes that TeamCare would not project claims beyond one year, which was why the union was proposing only a one-year agreement with the insurance plan.
“We proposed the one-year rate agreement so we can come back to the table and negotiate in good faith a year from now,” he said.
He said FireKing’s pay is “lagging behind” in the current labor market.
“We are looking for a wage that is competitive and keeps up with the increases in inflation,” he said. “Our members’ costs in living continue to rise, and they want a wage that not only reflects that but gives the pay they deserve that is competitive if not better than their peers in the rest of the manufacturing industry.”
According to Dennis, the company’s proposed agreement would include hourly pay increases of $1.47 the first year, $1.32 the second year, $1.23 the third year $1.15 the fourth year and $1.14 in the fifth year.
However, he said the proposed new contract would not include a production bonus currently offered to employees, which amounts to about 70 cents added into workers’ wages.
Dennis said the current starting rate for a worker in basic production at FireKing is $18.60 per hour, and starting pay for the top maintenance position is $23.80.
Mejia said the planned strike will affect operations at FireKing, but the company’s non-union staff will “keep the company moving forward and strong during this period.”
"Our mission is to ensure our customers continue to receive the best possible service,” he said.
FireKing's leadership is hoping for a “quick resolution,” Mejia said.
“We appreciate our employees and consider them all to be part of the FireKing family,” Mejia said. “We are working each day for the long-term health of the company and to provide a safe and professional atmosphere for those who join our team. We hope to resolve this matter as soon as possible and implore the union leadership to encourage the acceptance of the company’s proposal.”
