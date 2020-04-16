SELLERSBURG — For decades, Fireside Bar and Grill in Sellersburg has been a place for conversations, gatherings and comfort food.
The restaurant recently changed its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but despite the closure of in-person dining, the Southern Indiana staple continues to serve its customers during challenging times.
On Wednesday, Fireside reached 35 years in business. Couple Neil and Patty Smith opened the restaurant, located at 7611 Highway 311, in 1985, and over the years, they have developed many friendships with loyal customers through the family-owned restaurant. The restaurant is now offering curbside pickup.
Neil was born and raised in Sellersburg, where his family operated a longtime restaurant until 1980. He was living with Patty in Boston when they learned of an opportunity in Southern Indiana. Both were working for restaurant corporations at the time, and Neil’s father told them that a restaurant at Highway 311 was for sale.
They took over the restaurant previously called Long Branch Saloon, and they eventually changed the name to Fireside Bar & Grill.
“We came in, made some changes to it, and we were up and running,” Patty said. “It was like the community was amazingly accepting and embraced us and never let go of us. They’ve just always been very very supportive.”
The restaurant is known for its “comfort food with an edge,” and its hand-breaded chicken fingers are among the customers’ favorites. The restaurant offers burgers, sandwiches, salads and large plates, and its bar menu includes craft beer and signature cocktails.
The restaurant is a place of comfort for the community, Neil said, and they’ve developed strong connections with community members over the decades.
Patty said Fireside is a place where people come together for various celebrations and gatherings, whether it is a marriage engagement or a meal after a funeral. Their own children have celebrated wedding rehearsal dinners and a wedding reception at the restaurant.
She feels blessed with all the support they have received over the years, she said.
“This is a place to congregate and be around familiar faces,” she said. “Maybe you don’t know everyone’s last name, but know everyone’s first name.”
They did not have the big anniversary celebration they would have liked, and it has been difficult to dramatically change operations and see the empty dining area amid the pandemic. They also had to scale back staffing following the restaurant closure.
Despite the challenges, they have seen plenty of support from their loyal customers during their switch to curbside.
“Probably 98 percent of customers are repeat customers, and they’ve made an effort to support our existing staff financially with the way they tip,” Neil said. “It’s really neat to witness something like — I thought it would tail off, but it really hasn’t. It’s important, and it’s needed. That’s been a wonderful testimony of who our guests are.”
Dave Lobeck has been a customer at Fireside for about 20 years, and he compares the atmosphere at the Sellersburg restaurant to the TV show “Cheers.”
“As cliché as it sounds, it’s like walking into Cheers,” he said. “I’ve known Neil and Patty for years. Patty treats everyone like family, and Neil is always in the back doing cooking. Patty just an energetic, positive, engaging person. She’s always holding court and checking on people.”
Neil and Patty both demonstrate their love for the community, Lobeck said.
“They really are community people, and they actually support their competitors,” he said. “They want other local restaurants to make it, and that’s just a very unique quality in people. They like the idea of local restaurants doing well, and they’re always supportive of people getting into their line of work — although most people say it’s competition for them, they don’t view it that way.”
Sellersburg residents Alicia and Rob Marlin have also been longtime customers at Fireside for more than 10 years. They enjoy the feel-good atmosphere, and at times, they have been there for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Alicia said. The couple has been regulars there since they became a couple about a year and a half ago.
Rob said they’ve developed friendships with the owners and other customers at the restaurant.
“They’re authentic, real people running a business in a a small town, and I think everyone’s supportive of that,” he said. “Even now, I’ve put them at the top of the list for carryout, and of course we can’t wait for it to open it back.”
Sellersburg resident Maria Joksimovic has been going to Fireside with her family for about 20 years. She loves the food, including the creative “urban flair” Patty bring to the dishes, she said. Both the food and the company are the reasons her family keeps coming back.
“Every time we come, Neil and Patty greet us by name, and they know we just had a grandchild,” she said. “They’re just so personal, and they remember things about you.”
