SOUTHERN INDIANA — Tuesday marked the start of the 10 consecutive days Indiana residents can use commercial fireworks under state law, but specifics may vary by municipality.
State law says that regardless of individual city or town ordinances, fireworks are allowed to be used by residents at their property or another person’s property with permission from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through 9. On the Fourth of July, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to midnight.
On New Year’s Eve, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to midnight and until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. In all cases, the person lighting the explosives must be 18 or older and property owners may still be liable in case of accident.
CLARKSVILLE
In addition to the state-sanctioned times for fireworks, the Town of Clarksville also allows fireworks to be used from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset the Friday and Saturday immediately before Memorial Day and Labor Day, and until 11 p.m. on those specific holidays.
The use of fireworks is illegal at all other times, according to the town ordinance. The fine for disobeying is to be not more than $2,500.
JEFFERSONVILLE Jeffersonville’s 2018 ordinance allows fireworks to start on June 28 and go through July 9 — but with expanded hours from the state statute. Residents can use fireworks from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. all of these days, and 10 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are also allowed from 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.
The penalty for disobeying the law for the first time within 12 months is $100, the second time, $250, and the third time, $750.
NEW ALBANY The City of New Albany has fireworks regulations listed within its noise nuisance law — an exception to the ordinance is that fireworks are allowed in line with what the state allows. Penalties for disobeying are $150 for the first instance in six months, $300 the second time and $500 for the third and subsequent instances.
SELLERSBURG
Sellersburg’s ordinance says that fireworks are allowed from 5 to 9 p.m. June 29 through July 3 and from July 5 through 9. On Memorial Day, Labor Day, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight.
