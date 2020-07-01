SOUTHERN INDIANA — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellations of Thunder Over Louisville and big Independence Day celebrations, but many local residents will be putting on their own fireworks shows.
Southern Indiana retailers are reporting an increase in fireworks sales this year as Fourth of July approaches.
Mike Kimzey, manager of Pyro City in Clarksville, said the sales at the fireworks shop have increased by 30% to 40% compared to last year.
People who typically don’t shoot off fireworks themselves are deciding to buy them this year, he said. The shop has seen sales ranging from $25 to $7,200 this year. Amid the pandemic, the shop has been offering online sales to pick up at the store.
“People have been cooped up in their house for a long time, people have a lot of extra cash right now to spend [and] people are working from home so they are not getting that social interaction,” Kimzey said. “It’s a chance to get out in your yard and have some fun and be patriotic.”
Many people were used to going to Thunder Over Louisville and other local fireworks shows, but with the recent cancellations, they are coming into fireworks shops and putting on their own shows, he said.
“There was a time several weeks ago when we weren’t even sure if there would be a [fireworks] season with everything that was going on,” Kimzey said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”
At C4 Fireworks at 1335 Corydon Pike in Jeffersonville, sales have nearly doubled from this time last year, according to manager Andreus Crittenden. The wholesale retailer also has a fireworks shop in New Albany at 1408 Charlestown Road.
“[Customers] have been saying they’re tired of sitting in the house and they want something to do,” he said. “They have extra money and really didn’t spend it on anything.”
Crittenden said many people are throwing their own Fourth of July celebrations this year. He first noticed the increase in sales around Juneteenth for celebrations of the June 19 holiday.
“People drive from all over to get fireworks from down here,” he said. “People drive from Ohio, Michigan to get fireworks down here. We’re wholesale, and we always give them good deals every year.”
C4 in Jeffersonville usually sells out by the Fourth of July. Although another shipment came Tuesday, Crittenden expects they will be sold out by Friday, so they will need another shipment of fireworks.
“I would say that by 6 [p.m.] on the Fourth of July the store’s almost empty,” he said.
A tent for TNT Fireworks is now set up in the parking lot of Meijer in New Albany. Vendor Dylan Long said this is his first year selling fireworks — funds from the fireworks sales are supporting Central Baptist Church in Paoli.
So far, sales have been strong, he said. People are likely stocking up at home due to uncertainty whether community fireworks shows will take place, he said.
“We’ve definitely exceeded [my co-vendor’s] expectations every day,” Long said. “He’s been doing this for about 10 years, so he’s got a pretty broad knowledge of it. Every day we tally up [sales] in the evening, and he’s been pretty impressed with what our numbers have been everyday.”
Long said the tent has been up since Friday, and it will be open until the Fourth of July. For 10 days, he and his co-vendor have been camping overnight in the tent to keep watch over the inventory.
FIREWORKS SAFETY
As more people across the country set off fireworks at home, experts are urging people to exercise caution.
John Goodpaster, associate professor of chemistry at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, said it’s important to remember that fireworks are explosives and to take proper precautions.
People need to give themselves enough distance so they don’t get hurt when setting off fireworks, and they need to pay attention to the area where they are setting them off, he said. Dry areas are a fire risk, and it’s important to be aware of proximity of other people and houses.
Burns are the most common kind of fireworks injury, and fireworks such as sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets are some of the most frequent causes of injury, he said. To avoid fires, he urges people to cool down used fireworks by placing them in water.
Firework injuries are pretty common, and there are thousands of injuries every year,” he said. “People need to be aware.”
