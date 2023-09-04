First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville will celebrate its 75th year of ministry to the Clarksville area on Sunday during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
Special guest speaker, Ryan Strother, Executive Director of the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana, will deliver the morning message.
“Our church family loves the Clarksville community,” pastor Russ Lievers explains, “and we are excited to celebrate with gratitude the 75 years God has blessed the church and the community through the many relationships and activities it has offered.”
The church’s long-term ministry has been characterized by community outreach, personal spiritual growth, and mission involvement, sponsoring over 10 new church starts in and beyond the local area, partnering with fellow Baptist churches to support and send missionaries throughout North America and the world, and partnering personally with churches in other nations to catalyze ministry growth and health.
“Anyone in the community is welcome to come and celebrate with us on Sept. 10. As we celebrate what God has done in the past, we are also excited to launch our 76th year and the next phase of our continuing ministry in our community,” Lievers said. The church is located at 215 E. Ettels Ln., next to Clarksville Middle School.
