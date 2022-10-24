CLARKSVILLE — The first of two public meetings about Clarksville’s new rental property inspection program will be Thursday.
The goal of the Residential Inspection Program is to help landlords and tenants in the town by keeping properties up-to-date and improving communication between renters and property owners.
“It’s going to increase property values, minimize code enforcement, improve safety and the quality of lives in rentals,” said Code Enforcement Officer Kimberly Newby. “It’s all helping landlords and not hindering.”
Both sessions will be at Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway Street in Clarksville from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A second session is scheduled for Nov. 10. Landlords and renters are welcome to attend and the same information will be shared at both meetings.
Town Council unanimously approved the program in April.
All Clarksville residential landlords are required to be registered with the town by the start of next year. Registration will open online soon through a portal on the town’s website.
As part of the program, inspectors will check everything from plumbing to heating, air-conditioning, toilet facilities, hot water, windows and more at these properties.
“The ordinance is very specific of what we will be looking for; there’s some basic things like the windows working properly, if they’ve got screens in and they’ve got all the receptacles working,” said Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr, adding things like water heaters and smoke detectors will be checked. “Nothing that would normally be out of the ordinary, this is not to be confused with building code review. This is a standard, property rental inspection.”
At the meeting there will be a presentation about the program and opportunities for questions. Attendance isn’t required, but it is encouraged.
Once implemented, Newby said units will be inspected every three years. For larger complexes this means one-third of the complex will be inspected annually.
The amount of code enforcement complaints the town has received over rental properties has exceeded quite a bit of its code enforcement. When town officials went to check some of these places they noted it seemed like some things were being neglected by landlords.
“This program is to help with the communication between tenants and landlords,” Barr said. “We find we find when we go into some of these places there’s more of an adversarial relationship and hopefully this program will bridge that.”
Barr said he thinks the program will open up communication between renters and property owners.
“I think there’s a little bit of a misconception of what this program is about; we’ve had phone calls with pushback,” Barr said. “We’ve had several communities around us that are interested with this program as well...they have come and picked up our ordinance to see what our ordinance is about, because they’ve made comments they think their community needs it.”
