CLARK COUNTY — At least one case of the Delta variant strain had been confirmed as of Friday in Clark County.
Clark County Health Department officials said Friday afternoon they were unsure whether the person had been vaccinated, but added that the appearance of the variant in Southern Indiana was expected.
In a Facebook post, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said results for strains like Delta have a decent lag time, and that he anticipated the rise in cases locally over the past week could be tied to the variant.
COVID-19 vaccinations are considered to be effective against the Delta variant. Yazel pointed to the overall success of the vaccines in his post. He provided data for breakthrough cases, which are people who have been vaccinated yet still tested positive for COVID-19, in comparison to cases among those who hadn't been vaccinated.
Based on state data, Clark County had 52,945 people who were vaccinated as of July 15. If the vaccine is 98% effective, which was the initial aim, Yazel said Clark County should have seen 1,058 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. As of July 15, there were 68 breakthrough cases recorded in Clark County.
With cases on the rise and Delta here, Yazel recommended people pay more attention to distancing. Those who are not vaccinated or are high-risk should wear masks, he continued.
Doug Bentfield, administrator and environmental specialist for the Clark County Health Department, also stressed that vaccinations are important for fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
"If you haven't been vaccinated, seriously consider it," he said. "The vaccines are effective against [Delta], and it's important that we get as many people vaccinated as possible."
On Friday, there were 786 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths reported in Indiana.
Clark County reported 21 and Floyd County 15 new cases. No deaths were recorded in either county. Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between July 10 and 16 was up to 17.9%, the highest it's been since early February. The seven-day rate for all tests in Clark County is 9.4%.
Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 7.8%, with a seven-day rate for all tests of 4.5%. Statewide, the unique positivity rate is 10.9% for unique individuals and 5.4% for all tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.