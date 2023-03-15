CHARLESTOWN — After nearly three years, the first Habitat for Humanity house was completed Wednesday in Charlestown.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit ecumenical Christian housing ministry that builds and renovates houses for those in need of housing in the community.
Houses built by the ministry are built through volunteers and donations. It operates through independent, nonprofit, locally-governed affiliates with a strong emphasis on grassroots organizations and local autonomy.
The first Habitat for Humanity house in Charlestown will be the new home to Aerion Irvin, who stuck by the organization throughout the whole process to see the house built for her and her two daughters.
“I’ve been in the program for almost three years,” Irvin said. “It’s been a long time, took a lot of patience. We’ve had some stops, some bumps in the road, but we're finally here.”
Irvin added that she is excited to be in Charlestown, which is a new area to her and her daughters.
While being approved for the house, Irvin had another daughter who passed away during the process.
“It’s for my daughter… we decided to keep it coming,” Irvin said. “I’m glad that we’re finally crossing that finish line.”
When construction started on the house, members of Habitat for Humanity, the community, city government officials and staff members and more came together to help build this house.
“This is a community effort,” said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor. “It’s more than just filling a home, because since this happened with Habitat, homes on this block are also being under renovation.”
With this being the first home built by Habitat for Humanity, it will not be the last one built in the city, said Ruthie Jackson, Charlestown council president and board member of Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s a new home, it's putting into our economy, it’s giving someone who needed a handout at the right time,” Jackson said. “She’s (Irvin) on a level playing field with everybody and her and her girls are going to have a great place to live.”
Habitat for Humanity is still in the process of acquiring more land to build more houses in Charlestown, but nothing is confirmed yet.
Houses sold by Habitat for Humanity are sold at no profit with a zero-interest mortgage rate. To qualify for the homes, applicants have to make between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.
They also have to be employed, meet credit guidelines and invest 250 hours of sweat equity into their home and the homes of other partner families.
After all the work Irvin had to put into getting her new house, it was all worth it for her and her family to have a home.
“This is something that I’ve been promising them (her daughters),” Irvin said. “Now it’s like reality and they’re excited, so that makes me excited.”
