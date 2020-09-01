SOUTHERN INDIANA — A regional bank is closing lobbies at many of its locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Harrison Bank announced this week that starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, the lobbies will be closed to in-person traffic at the majority of the bank’s locations, but the drive-thru service will remain open at each location. The bank has 18 locations in Southern Indiana and Bullitt County, Ky.
Bill Harrod, president and CEO of First Harrison Bank, said there have been two locations where employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and others have had to quarantine, and the change is meant to minimize the risk of exposure for the community and staff.
“We can afford to have one or two people out, but we can’t afford to have 10 to 12 people out — we don’t have the staff to try to back up those people,” he said.
The bank will keep one location in each county open to lobby traffic, including the main office in Corydon, the Grant Line Road location in New Albany and the Allison Lane location in Jeffersonville.
“They are the bigger, busier offices — we did want to give customers the option to go to those locations if they need coin orders or need something special,” Harrod said. “We want to make sure we meet customers needs and balance the risks of employees getting sick.”
In Floyd County, the First Harrison Bank locations in Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs and Charlestown Road in New Albany will be closed to lobby traffic. In Clark County, the location in Charlestown will be closed. Customers can make appointments by email.
The bank closed its lobbies earlier in the year due to the pandemic, and it will be following the same protocols now as it scales back traffic. For the branches that remain open, the bank asks that the community adhere to guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing.
“Being a community bank, we appreciate [customers’] support and understanding of these changes,” Harrod said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.