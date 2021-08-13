NEW ALBANY — After years of planning and months of preparation, Phase 1 of the Sherman Minton renewal project is set to begin on or after Sept. 13.
This phase will last until early to mid-2022 and involve painting, deck replacement on the lower deck and steel repairs as needed while the deck is removed.
During this phase of construction, one lane will be closed in each direction to create a work zone for the necessary repairs to occur. One eastbound lane will be moved to the upper deck and one eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck. Temporary barrier wall will be used on the upper deck to separate directions of traffic flow and on the lower deck to protect the work zone.
Temporary crossovers will be constructed in both Indiana and Kentucky to allow one lane of eastbound traffic to move up to the upper deck. Please visit the website, www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com for detailed maps of how the crossovers will operate and where they will be located.
While the directional restrictions are in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
The construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be strictly enforced both in the crossovers and on the bridge. Congestion is likely during the morning and afternoon commutes so plan an alternate route or alter your commute time, if possible. Please be safe, obey all signage and don’t drive distracted.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.