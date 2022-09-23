Area residents are invited to bring animals they love to a Blessing of the Animals at First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville at 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will take place outdoors, near the playground at the church, 222 Walnut Street.
“The service emphasizes celebrating the bond of love and respect that animals have with their owners, and that humans have with all of creation,” Rev. Eric Wright of First Presbyterian Church said.
For the safety of animals and people, all animals should be restrained — on a leash or in a carrier, for example. Donations are not expected, and casual dress is encouraged.
In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
