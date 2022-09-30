New Washington Middle/High School is excited to announce that First Savings Bank will sponsor their therapy dog, Penny, for another year.
The therapy dog program at New Washington started last school year. As a school, they saw a significant increase in the number of students who were struggling with depression, anxiety, stress and attendance, all of which affect their ability to learn. Indiana’s recent focus on Social and Emotional Learning based on research from the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) supports that schools “infuse the principles of SEL across practices and policies such as curriculum and instruction, extra-curricular activities, discipline, student-support services, professional learning, and ongoing assessment for continuous improvement.” Therapy dogs are being used to support students with many of these social and emotional learning needs. Research into the effects of therapy dogs in schools shows a range of benefits, including:
• Increased school attendance
• Gains in confidence
• Decreased learner anxiety behaviors resulting in improved learning outcomes, such as increases in reading and writing levels
• Positive changes towards learning and improved motivation, and
• Enhanced relationships with peers and teachers due to experiencing trust and unconditional love from a therapy dog. This in turn helps students learn how to express their feelings and enter into more trusting relationships.
• Increased test scores
The mental health impacts from the pandemic have also brought about many challenges to students that therapy dogs can help with. Just coming back to school, being around other students, and establishing a routine can be challenging. These challenges bring about even more motivation to address the social and emotional health of students. The school has seen a decrease in test anxiety just by having a dog visit students right before they take a test. Research shows that petting a dog releases serotonin and dopamine and reduces cortisol that can lower our heart rate and help improve your mood, and staring into the eyes of a dog releases oxytocin in our brains which is the same hormone that helps bond a mother to her newborn child. People who struggle with depression have low levels of serotonin and dopamine which can be raised by simply petting a dog. Those who have high levels of anxiety can reduce their level of cortisol levels simply by having contact with a dog.They are also very good listeners who are completely non-judgemental and sometimes students just need to talk to them.These are all areas that create challenges for student learning.
The role of therapy dogs is to react and respond to people and their environment, under the guidance and direction of their handler. Students at New Washington work with their dog trainer, Amanda Armstrong, to learn to be handlers for the dogs. They also will work alongside a vet and groomer in order to learn to take care of the animals. Two work based learning students create the dogs schedule and prepare the people for the dogs visits. They also send them to the sites to visit such as their sponsor’s business or event (like First Savings Bank), the Clark County 911 Call Center, classrooms, extra-curricular events, and other schools. Students at New Washington Middle/High School benefit daily from the dogs working in the school and all of the benefits that a therapy dog can bring as well as the benefits from learning specialty things such as becoming handlers, studying mental health, building a grooming station, learning to operate a small business, as well as the knowledge they gain from working with a vet and a groomer. Students also learn the difference between types of working dogs and what certifications are required. New Washington has two fully trained certified therapy dogs.
The goals of the program are to increase student academic performance; support student’s emotional and behavioral needs; and provide a service to the community through visiting local schools and businesses, creating a philanthropic mindset in the students, and producing graduates who are informed, healthy and responsible pet owners. New Washington will be proud to display the First Savings Bank logo on Penny’s vest for another year!. If your business would like to be involved in a sponsoring opportunity and impact the social and emotional needs of those in Southern Indiana, please contact Mrs. Jill Sceifers, Academy Coach, 812-293-3368 ext. 19170. New Washington is very excited about this unique program!
