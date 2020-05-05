JEFFERSONVILLE — Though most businesses weren’t ordered to shut down until March due to the coronavirus, the first quarter of 2020 was a tough one for some Southern Indiana banks.
First Savings Financial Group — the holding company for Southern Indiana-based First Savings Bank — reported a net loss of $627,000 during the first quarter of 2020. For the same three-month span in 2019, First Savings recorded a net income of $3.5 million.
First Savings has 15 locations in Southern Indiana including five branches in Clark County and three in Floyd County.
In a news release on its website, First Savings primarily attributed the first-quarter loss to a $4 million decrease in mortgage banking and a loss of $1.7 million in loans.
“While we are disappointed with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on our financial results for the quarter, which resulted in the loss on mortgage banking, a decrease in the fair value of our SBA servicing assets and an increase in provision for loan losses, we are very pleased with the performance of the core banking operation and the resiliency of our company and staff,” said Larry Myers, president and chief executive officer of First Savings, in the news release.
Other local banks weathered the storm during the first quarter, though company officials said they expect to see the negative financial impact of the pandemic in future reports.
First Capital, Inc. — the holding company for First Harrison Bank — reported a nearly identical income for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same span in 2019. The company’s net income for this year’s first quarter was $2.1 million.
First Harrison has 18 locations in Southern Indiana and Kentucky including branches in Floyds Knobs, New Albany and Jeffersonville.
First Harrison Chief Financial Officer Chris Frederick said some banks that saw sizable first-quarter losses likely have a larger concentration of commercial loans.
He cautioned that while First Harrison’s net income was similar during the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic will be an issue for financial institutions to grapple with in the coming months.
“I would expect that it would affect us negatively going forward,” said Frederick, who added that the biggest effect will be the losses due to lowered net-interest margins.
How quickly the economy recovers as states begin opening back up businesses is up for debate, as Frederick said initial projections called for a quick acceleration once stay-at-home orders were lifted. Some recent forecasts have predicted a U-shaped recovery, calling for a longer period of time before the economy gets back up to speed.
On the positive side, Frederick believes financial institutions are better equipped for the economic downturn as opposed to the Great Recession during the late 2000s.
“The banks in general are in a much better place than they were during the last financial crisis,” he said.
As for First Savings Bank, Myers said the company made “aggressive” efforts to assist clients and minimize potential negative effects for the bank and its shareholders while positioning the institution to seize on opportunities.
“We are a dynamic and entrepreneurial organization and while the COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges, I am confident that we are well-positioned to endure such challenges and perform well throughout it,” Myers said.
