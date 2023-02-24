LOUISVILLE — A sure sign of spring occurred Friday as the first shipment of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins arrived. They were delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street in Louisville. It’s the first place you can purchase this year’s pins starting today for $7 each.
Heaven Hill Distillery has also produced a special Evan Williams Single Barrel Limited Edition Kentucky Derby Festival bourbon bottle to commemorate the 51st edition of the collectible pins. The bottle features a Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in iridescent teal wax on the neck of each bottle, as well as an Official 2023 Pegasus Pin in an envelope attached to the bottle.
“Partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival for this annual tradition is extremely special for us at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience,” said Jodie Filiatreau, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller. “We’re proud to play a role in helping make the Derby season the most exciting time of year for Louisville and for everyone who comes here to celebrate from across the Commonwealth.”
New this year, the Pegasus Pin comes in three different color combinations, the Derby Festival’s signature pink and teal, as well as orange and teal and green and teal. All three colors are on a white background. The geometric design of the pins is inspired by pins from the 80s and 90s.
“The Pegasus Pin is still your key to Derby Festival fun, providing free admission into more than half of our events,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “The pins are a tremendous value, including coupons and the chance to win weekly grand prizes. Plus, the funds raised from pin sales help the Festival continue to produce events for the community each year.”
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience at 528 W. Main Street will be the only location in town selling Pegasus Pins through Friday. The commemorative bottles are available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience beginning today and while supplies last for $79.99. Only 800 of the bottles will be available.
Starting March 6, the pins will be available at retail locations including grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail outlets in Kentuckiana from Elizabethtown to Louisville, as well as in Southern Indiana. They can also be purchased online at PegasusPins.com. They will sell for $7 each at retail and $10 at events.
