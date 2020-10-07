NEW ALBANY — A number of Southern Indiana restaurants next week will serve specialty burgers paired with craft cocktails in a new program designed to help local businesses.
Board & You Bistro & Wine Bar and Perfectly Planned Kentuckiana are collaborating to launch the first Southern Indiana Burger Week. The inaugural event, called “Burgers, Brews and Boos,” will be from Monday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 18.
The week involves 10 restaurants in Southern Indiana, including businesses in New Albany, Jeffersonville, New Washington and Corydon. Maker’s Mark is one of the sponsors of the event, and participating restaurants will be serving cocktails with spirits from the distillery.
Participating restaurants include Pints & Union, Brooklyn & The Butcher, RecBar 812, Portage House, The Exchange Pub & Kitchen, Board & You Bistro, Boomtown Kitchen, The 1894 Lodge, Union Restaurant & GameYard and 1816 Modern Kitchen.
Zack Flanagan, co-owner of Board & You Custom Charcuterie and Board & You Bistro in New Albany, said that after seeing the success of Louisville Burger Week, they wanted to bring something similar to Southern Indiana, but with some tweaks.
He wants the week to help out Southern Indiana restaurants as they face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the discounted prices of Louisville Burger Week, the burgers will be sold at full price at the participating restaurants to help out the businesses, Flanagan said.
“The food industry was an industry arguably hit the hardest by the pandemic, and we didn’t want to create something with discounted products — they will be sold at the restaurants at full price, and there is the added perk for the customer because we added the cocktail experience with Southern Indiana Burger Week,” he said.
A portion of the proceeds from Southern Indiana Burger Week will go to the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. Julia Anderson, marketing director of Board & You, said anyone can pick up a “passport” to be stamped during burger week at a participating restaurant, and once they have at least three stamps, they can drop off the passport at any of the participating restaurants.
People who purchase at least three of the burger or cocktail specials or both will be entered to win a Maker’s Mark distillery tour or $250 in gift cards. Southern Indiana Burger Week also will include a social media contest at the end of the week to choose the best cocktail.
Anderson hopes the week will draw more foot traffic to downtown New Albany as businesses face the loss of the Harvest Homecoming festival.
“Because there’s not that much foot traffic without Harvest Homecoming, since the booths are normally happening around this time, we wanted to bring some positivity to the area and get everyone excited to go out,” Anderson said.
Flanagan opened Board & You Bistro this summer in downtown New Albany amid the pandemic, and both the bistro and charcuterie business have a large following on social media. He wants to use his platform to help other businesses in the community.
“I want to be able to share that gift we’ve been given in Southern Indiana and help ensure the safety and well-being of all restaurants in Southern Indiana…it’s super important to give back to the community that’s given us so much.”
To learn more about the food and cocktail specials that will be offered during Southern Indiana Burger Week, go to the Facebook site for Southern Indiana Burger Week: Burgers, Brews and Boos.
